Redskins
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Where There's Smoke - There's Fire?

Chris Russell

The list of failure is like a roll-call of ineptitude that you want to file a divorce from.

The Redskins were eliminated from the 2019 NFL Playoffs with a loss Sunday. 

They've missed the playoffs in 22-of-the-last-27 seasons. 

In 16-of-21 seasons of ownership under Dan Snyder, the Redskins have not made the playoffs. 

They are now 142-190-1 under Snyder's reign. 

The Redskins have won two playoff games in those 21 years. 

Under President/General Manager Bruce Allen, the Redskins have missed the playoffs eight times in his now ten years. 

This will be the first year since 2014 that the Redskins will not have seven wins or more. 

In Allen's ten seasons and change at the helm, the Redskins are (62-97-1) if you include the final three games of 2009 which came after he was hired.  Add in the playoffs at (0-2) and ONE more loss, would get you to the century mark. 

That could happen this upcoming Sunday at FedExField, where so many ugly losses have gone down, just days shy of his actual 10-year anniversary. 

The question now seems when - not if - Bruce Allen will depart from the Redskins organization. 

The rumors have been simmering. Jason LaCanfora added some gas to the fire on Sunday morning. 

I heard from sources on the ground in Green Bay that things were "red-hot" and it was an extremely tense day before the game and after the loss to the Packers. 

On my post-game radio show on 106.7 The FAN, Radio.com and TheFANDC.com/listen, I said the following:

The Redskins are not going to acknowledge anything, nor do they need to. LaCanfora mentioned the league meetings which are set to take place this week and could be the scene to create big news for the future.

I've said for the last week plus that I believe Allen would be gone, but by "retirement" to avoid a firing or 'mutually parting ways" but it's highly doubtful that Allen would "retire" this week. 

Nobody knows for sure except that there's no way Snyder can justify Allen's existence anymore. His organization is ruined. His business is gushing blood. The NFL is not happy. The minority owners are not happy. The fan and customer base absolutely loathes everything associated with Allen and Snyder. 

It's time. Friendships and name legacies be damned. Do the right thing, Dan. Do the thing you should have done a long time ago. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Chris Russell

Everything you need to know for Redskins-Packers plus two Skins that got away!

1 0
Chris Russell

Things were on-fire after the game in Green Bay as another completely lost year is upon us!

0
Chris Russell

During Redskins games here on Redskins Maven/SI.com - we provide running commentary, analysis and…

0
Chris Russell

If you missed our first and second half "In-Game Live" reports from the Redskins loss to the Green…

0
Chris Russell

All of our post-game coverage with more to come is right here: Rick Snider's Report Card for the…

0

Snider: RIP 2019 Redskins

RickSnider
0

Rick Snider weighs in on the unofficial end of the Washington Redskins season at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Skins are going to play out the string over the next three and 2020 awaits.

Rick Snider's Redskins Report Card - Packers

RickSnider
0

The Redskins dropped a tough one, 20-15, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday. They are now eliminated from playoff contention and the future officially begins now. Rick Snider drives by with weekly post game report card grades!

2nd Half In-Game Live - Redskins @ Packers

Chris Russell
0

It's 14-6 at the start of the 2nd half at Lambeau Field but the Redskins are barely alive, due to some concerning injuries and more against the Green Bay Packers.

1st Half In-Game Live!

Chris Russell
0

Redskins vs Packers underway from Lambeau Field

Chris Russell

It's Protest-a-palooza at Lambeau Field this morning over the Redskins name.

0