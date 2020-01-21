RedskinsReport
Will Case Come Back?

Chris Russell

The Redskins have Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith under contract for 2020 and beyond. 

Case Keenum and Colt McCoy are free agents. 

There's no chance McCoy is coming back. Bruce Allen and others essentially divorced him along with Jay Gruden after the fifth loss and week of a already lost season. 

Keenum -- played well at times and poorly at times. He was injured several times. Isn't every quarterback that plays for the Redskins? Except for that Kirk Cousins guy, right?

Keenum told NBC Sports Washington's J.P. Finlay this:

That does not sound like a quarterback who has heard from the new head coach of offensive coordinator just yet. 

Keenum admitted the assumed  to Finlay that he thinks it's Dwayne Haskins team but is it?

Colt McCoy - Case Keenum - Dwayne Haskins - © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Redskins simply cannot trust that Alex Smith will be able to play. They could draft a quarterback and perhaps luck into a Gardner Minshew type from last year in Jacksonville. 

Or they could sign a proven veteran in a class that is filled with stars. Phillip Rivers? Marcus Mariota? Tom Brady?

In my eyes, a veteran is absolutely necessary because I'm not convinced that Ron Rivera and Scott Turner absolutely love Haskins and because he got hurt in two-of-his-final-three games. I think that is going to be a problem moving forward. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

