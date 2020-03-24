Williams' Agent Takes His Shot

Trent Williams is still a member of the Washington Redskins.

That is beyond frustrating to Williams and his agent Vince Taylor, who issued a statement about the situation Tuesday morning.

It doesn't matter how we got here at this point, but Williams' agent apparently thinks the best way to get his client out of here is by being the squeaky wheel.

It's true. Quinton Dunbar was unofficially traded Monday to Seattle because he continued to hammer Ron Rivera, Kyle Smith and the current Redskins regime.

The Redskins did not get fair value in return for Dunbar, a controllable asset, but they were hell bent on getting rid of him.

Trent Williams is a higher level asset but one that has many questions surrounding his future.

We wrote about this exact situation Sunday in this space. I feel bad for the Redskins because essentially they have rebellious young adults who want their space and freedom, who don't want to be challenged or play by the rules but then they turn around and expect you to pay their rent or food for them.

It's not fair to the team in any way. The players, and this is America at its worse, want their cake, want to eat it all and then have ice cream for a second desert.

It's not completely fair to say Williams has been silent because he repeatedly threw the Redskins organization, including Dan Snyder, under the bus in October and November.

As we've said all along, a deal has to be fair for everyone essentially. The Browns are still interested per Mary Kay Cabot but they are not interested in paying a second round pick AND a boatload of cash for Williams in a talent rich left tackle draft class.

Per Cabot: "The Browns explored trading for Williams after the Redskins gave him permission to seek a deal two weeks ago. He is still a possibility if the Redskins lower their asking price and/or if Williams is willing to accept less in an extension. If the Browns surrender a higher pick, they’d likely want a longer-term deal, which would effectively take them out of the strong left tackle market in the draft.

There are other things to consider with Williams, including the fact that he’ll be 32 on July 19. But his former Redskins offensive line coach Bill Callahan is now with the Browns in that capacity, and thinks highly of Williams.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Williams would give the Browns a player the caliber of Joe Thomas, and Baker Mayfield’s blind side would be set for years to come. Williams is currently under contract for $10.85 million in 2020 and $12.5 million in 2021, and his market value, according to spotrac.com, is three years, $45.77 million, or about $15.25 million a year."

I've said this: The NFL is filled with a bunch of dummies and terribly run teams but they are not completely stupid.

Why would the Browns do this? There's no reason. Same for the Chargers and others.

We've said this from the start: Back down! You want out - fine. Don't let the door hit you in the ass.

However, agree to a trade with the full knowledge and acceptance that an acquiring team is not automatically going to give you a $50+ million dollar deal, mostly fully guaranteed, and provide the Redskins a fair return (3rd round pick at absolute worst).

Maybe, once you get there and you are Trent Williams once again, you'll get your money.

Until that point, why should ANY team do a deal at any remotely fair value when potentially five left tackles could be studs and are way younger, healthier and potentially better?

