Washington Football
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Wise for Dan Snyder to Hire Terry Bateman?

Chris Russell

On Monday, the Washington NFL team promoted Terry Bateman to be its executive vice president and chief marketing officer, giving the organization its first front office addition since the firing of President Bruce Allen.

This will be Bateman’s third stint with the team, as he has had a long-standing relationship with team owner Dan Snyder that goes back to 1994. He was the president of Snyder Communications marketing services from 1994-1997, and has been a close confidant to the Washington owner ever since.

Bateman will now oversee the team overall business strategy, including supervising the team’s rebrand and selection of a name, its sponsoring and marketing strategies, as well as its broadcast media operations.

Considering the relationship with Bateman, you can see the connection and overall vision of why Snyder would hire him. Over the last year and half, Snyder has lost several close friends within the building, including Allen, media personality Larry Michael, and longtime friend Larry Hess who had been with the organization for 17 years. He also has a strained relationship with minority owner Fred Smith, CEO of FedEx, who Snyder has long looked to for guidance.

Snyder is now on a lonely island in Ashburn, and needs someone he can trust fully to rebuild his organization. But was it the right decision? I’d argue no.

The team is supposedly in a rebirth, and is expected to go through a change in culture. There is a stigma around the organization that Snyder can be condescending and hard-headed, and that he engages in cronyism. The hiring of Bateman further pushes that narrative.

Snyder would have been better served if he had a clean break with any businessman or marketer that had previous connections to the organization. He should have reached out to NFL officials in New York, and coordinated a list of clients that were vetted and approved. This would have provided true evidence that he was ready to try new things, and do whatever it takes to improve the organization.

Hiring Bateman, although comfortable for Snyder, is poor optics and comes off as business as usual in Ashburn. And as we have seen over the last 20 years, that’s more like rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic. 

Good idea or bad idea to hire Terry Bateman? Tell us what you think! Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

George Carmi is an editor/contributing writer to FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. He is a native of the DC metropolitan area and is an avid fan of DC Sports. A former journalism major at the University of Maryland, his focus is now in public education. His earliest memories consist of Darrell Green, "The Posse" and Super Bowl XXVI. Follow him on twitter @Gcarmi21

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

I Could Have Done More To Help

I could have done more. That's a regret that I have to live with after working for five years inside an NFL building.

Chris Russell

by

IvanLambert

Washington Names Terry Bateman to Executive Role

Dan Snyder and the Washington NFL franchise finally provided some help for Ron Rivera Monday.

Chris Russell

Peter King Blasts Dan Snyder

Peter King blasts Dan Snyder saying he has no business owning an NFL team. He's not wrong.

Chris Russell

Rivera Has "No Regrets" But His Hands Are More Than Full

Ron Rivera is full steam ahead by his words in trying to rebuild and shape a new culture in Washington. How much can he handle?

Chris Russell

Washington's Final Pick James Smith-Williams Shines

As training camp gets ready to start for rookies, James Smith-Williams is already setting himself apart.

Chris Russell

Washington Ranked Dead Last by PFT

The Washington NFL team which many loathe because of their name & now accusations of a culture out of control - also has a on-field perception problem.

Chris Russell

Dan Snyder Still Doesn't Get It

Dan Snyder is trying to do the right thing. We think. Or is he. There's mixed signals. However, many feel he's tone deaf.

Bryan Manning

Ol' Ricky's Washington Football Tales - Saying Goodbye

Rick Snider has published 90 stories, 37, 000 words and countless videos in his daily Washington Football Tales. Today he says goodbye.

RickSnider

by

IvanLambert

Dan Snyder Issues Statement on Allegations

After a comprehensive and scathing report by the Washington Post, Dan Snyder has finally responded to the allegations.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Snyder Issues Internal Memo to Washington NFL Employees

An internal memo from Dan and Tanya Snyder to team employees was leaked promising a different culture & work environment

Chris Russell