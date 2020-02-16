Zoinks! Jim Zorn!

Jim Zorn, the former Washington Redskins head man, is one strange, nice dude.

He's now the coach of the Seattle Dragons of the XFL and after they beat the Tampa Bay Vipers on Saturday in front of around 30,000 fans at Century Link Field in Seattle, he Jim Zorned it for everyone!

I don't remember Zorn being that 'cool' when he was here in Washington and when I covered him for his final year with the Redskins.

I even went up to Baltimore and spent about two hours with him the next year and he was interesting but certainly not the c-word.

Maybe he's taking lessons from Dan Snyder?

Go Jim go! Who's more hip? Dan Or Zorn?

