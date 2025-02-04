Could Kellen Moore's Comments Hint At Derek Carr's Future With Saints?
As of this moment, the New Orleans Saints have not hired a new head coach.
Rumors have been swirling for weeks and all signs point to the team hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the role. ESPN's Adam Schefter even reported that Moore will be the next head coach of the Saints "barring a setback."
The Eagles are preparing for the Super Bowl, but because of all of the reports, it's important to take a peek at every word Moore says at this point. Unsurprisingly, his future was discussed a lot at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night on Monday.
He tried to quiet the noise, but he did have some praise for Saints quarterback Derek Carr, as shared by Audacy Sports' Jeff Nowak.
"I’ve known Derek for a long time, tons of respect for him as a quarterback in this league," Moore said as transcribed by Nowak. "He’s had a tremendous career and done a lot of really good things.”
This obviously is noteworthy because of the fact that there has been chatter about Carr's future with New Orleans. The Saints have a lot of cap issues to work out and his cap hit for the 2025 season is over $51 million, according to Spotrac.
At this moment, Moore is not the coach of the Saints. No contract has been reportedly agreed to and can't be until after the Super Bowl. While this is the case, keep an eye on this pairing.
More NFL: NFL Writer Proposes Saints 'High-End Starter' To Titans Idea