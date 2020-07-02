Saints Countdown to NFL Kickoff 2020: #73 Jahri Evans

The New Orleans Saints are 73 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at the greatest player in Saints history to wear #73: RG Jahri Evans

Jahri Evans, 36, spent 11 of his 12 NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. A member of the Saints historic 2006 draft class, Evans started all 16 games his rookie year at RG. In 2008, Evans helped anchor a Saints OL that surrendered only 13 sacks, a franchise record. Following Super Bowl XLIV, Evans became the highest-paid interior OL in NFL history. The Saints and Evans agreed to a seven-year, $56.7M contract in May 2010.

The Bloomsburg Huskies star solidified himself as one of the best interior OL in the NFL in 2009. Along with his record-breaking contract, Evans was named to six consecutive Pro-Bowls from 2009-2014. Evans also notched first-team All-Pro honors four times (2009-2012) during that stretch.

New Orleans released Evans following the 2015 season. The Seattle Seahawks signed Evans, but he was released after a brief offseason and returned to the Big Easy before the start of the 2016 season. The six-time Pro-Bowl selection started all 16 games for the Saints in 2016 but left to join the Green Bay Packers. Evans retired from the NFL after 2017, starting all 183 games he dressed.

Evans concluded his career with the Saints by finishing 11th all-time in games played. Jahri was named to the Saints 50th Anniversary team in 2016 and the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2020. The NFL listed Evans as a member of the 2010s All-Decade team.

