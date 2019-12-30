We've known for quite some time who the main New Orleans Saints opponents will be for the 2020 season, but were missing some details of two division winners to decide things. Sunday's wins by the Eagles and 49ers put them on the Saints schedule for next year. Here's a glimpse of who they'll face and where.

Road Opponents

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles

Home Opponents

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers

The way the NFC East and NFC West opponents were decided on was because of how the Saints finished, which was on top of their division. Each division rotates playing each other, and specifically the NFC South will play the NFC East in 2021 and NFC West in 2022. Of course, this is assuming that nothing changes in the scheduling process. As far as AFC opponents, this rotates every year, but sees each division meeting them every four years.

The NFL schedule will be released around mid-April.