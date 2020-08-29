The New Orleans Saints open the 2020 NFL season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13 inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. As the season quickly approaches, the Saints are projected to see similar success to years past but what milestones could New Orleans reach in 2020? The Saints News Network makes three bold predictions for the 2020 season.

The Saints Defense Finishes Top 5 in the NFL in Points Allowed

Dennis Allen’s defense finished the 2019 season ranking 13th in points allowed in the NFL. Through the first twelve Weeks of the season, New Orleans ranked top 5 in QB pressures and sacks. During that span, the Saints surrendered just under 21 points per game. However, injuries to the DL and inconsistent DB play derailed the Saints defensively down the stretch of 2019.

The Saints were an opportunistic defense unit throughout 2019, finishing with a +15 in the turnover battle. With the veteran additions to the defensive backfield and starters returning to health, New Orleans should find similar success this season. The EDGE combo of Jordan and Davenport were both among the leagues best in 2019, earning a PFF grade in the top seven amongst EDGE players. Combine that with stellar LB play and a ball hawking secondary, the Saints will keep teams out of one end zone and be celebrating with “family photos” in the other.

Kamara Becomes the 4th RB in NFL History to have a 1000/1000 Season

Kamara revealed last week that he played majority of the 2019 season with a torn MCL. Despite the injury and missing two games, Kamara managed over 1,300 scrimmage yards but set a career low in TDS. The Atlanta native heads into a contract year in 2020 with a lot to prove. “He is clearly back to 100 percent” said Saints RB coach Joel Thomas. With the most talented Saints offense we have seen (on paper) under Sean Payton, there will be plenty of mouths to feed, but the abundance of talent should open opportunities across the field.

The NFL welcomed its third member of the 1,000/1,000 club last season, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey. As Kamara chases a contract similar to McCaffrey’s, expect the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year to return to excellent form. Kamara has caught 81 passes and broke over 700 yards, rushing in each of his three NFL seasons. 1,000/1,000 is not too far out of reach and with his health returning, AK is due a big 2020.

Drew Brees Finally Wins League MVP

The biggest knock on the Hall of Fame career of Drew Brees is that he has never won the NFL’s MVP award. The NFL’s all-time passing leader has pieced together incredible single-seasons throughout his NFL career in which he could easily have won the award (i.e. 2008, 2011, 2013, 2018) but as his career comes to a twilight, the Saints will need Brees’ best in a “Super Bowl or Bust” season.

In only 11 games last season, Brees finished tied for fifth in the NFL in passing TDs (27) and has completed at least 70% of his passes in each of his last four seasons. The MVP of Super Bowl XLIV has never had as much offensive talent around him than he will in 2020. With a healthy Alvin Kamara, a true #2 WR in Emmanuel Sanders, and strong role players, it poises Brees for another MVP caliber year. After finishing second in MVP voting in 2018, Brees has his eyes on the prize in 2020.

