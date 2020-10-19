SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

3 Takeaways From Around the NFC South in Week 6

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) enter their bye week in Week 6 of the NFL season. While the Saints did not play this past weekend, the other three teams representing the NFC SOUTH were in action. The Falcons, Panthers, and Buccaneers all battled NFC NORTH foes Sunday afternoon. 

Below are three things to watch in the NFC SOUTH in Week 6 while the Saints take their BYE Week. 

Falcons Play Best Game of Season Under Interim Head Coach Raheem Morris 

USATSI_10503522_168388561_lowres
© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Following a disappointing 0-5 start to the 2020 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons parted with Head Coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff. The Falcons announced Monday that Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris would take over the coaching duties as the Falcons' interim head coach. Morris is no stranger to coaching in the NFC SOUTH, serving as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach from 2009-2011.

The 0-5 start to 2020 is the worst start in quarterback Matt Ryan's career and for the Falcons, their worst overall start since 1997. Sunday, against the Vikings, the Falcons provided their best game of the season. The league's 31st ranked defense forced QB Kirk Cousins to throw three INTs in the first half, setting up Matt Ryan's offense into short field situations where they capitalized. Ryan threw for 371 yards and 4 TDs and connected with WR Julio Jones 8 times for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Atlanta played true complementary football that led to their first win of the season. The defense's ball-hawking ability allowed the offense to hold the ball for 40 minutes. That is double the time of possession for the Vikings, who possessed the ball for just 20 minutes on Sunday afternoon. The Falcons have an uphill battle to salvage anything from this season, but for now, Raheem Morris looks to have his team on the right track.

Panthers Still Have Not Beat a Team Above .500

USATSI_14993086_168388561_lowres
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Without injured superstar RB Christian McCaffery (ankle), the Panthers have won three consecutive games and have found a diamond in the rough in RB Mike Davis. The Panthers entered Week 6 in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC SOUTH with the Saints and Buccaneers as they hosted the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.

The Panthers offense struggled to find the end zone again against at plus .500 team. QB Teddy Bridgewater failed to throw a TD pass and finished the game with 216 yards and 2 INTs. Bridgewater did lead the Panthers on multiple 12-play drives; however, two drives stalled out inside the Bears 5-yard line resulting in a pair of Joey Slye field goals from under 22-yards.

Chicago's offense was held in check throughout the contest, only racking up 261 yards, but excellent field position on three first-half scoring drives matched with Carolina's inability to punch it in the end zone was the story of the game. The Panthers are eager for RB Christian McCaffery to return to the lineup but until then have to find a way to avoid a 4-point swing, scoring TDs rather than field goals.

Buccaneers Look Like Contenders in Drubbing of Packers

USATSI_15021223_168388561_lowres
© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were coming off of a 1-point loss to the Bears at Soldier Field on Thursday and were tasked with another tough NFC SOUTH vs. NFC NORTH battle as they hosted the Green Bay Packers. The offseason winners had yet to click on all cylinders, but Tom Brady still looks to be an ageless wonder throwing 12 TD passes through 5 weeks.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early 10-0 lead with two 10-play scoring drives, but turnovers flipped the game's script in the second quarter. After a 32-yard pick-six by Tampa Bay's Jamel Dean, the Buccaneers' defense picked off Rodgers for a second consecutive drive, setting up their offense at the Packers 2-yard line. Ronald Jones II gave the Buccaneers a 14-10 lead, punching it in from 2-yards out, and his team did not look back.

Thirty-eight unanswered points sprung the Bucs to victory and into sole possession of first place in the NFC SOUTH. The dominant win against one of the NFC's top contenders, Tom Brady, now has his staple win in his young Tampa Bay career.  

With a great performance by the defense and an offense creating more chemistry, the Buccaneers look to be among the NFC's best. As we approach the mid-way point in the season, time will only tell if Tampa is a pretender contender, but after 6 weeks, it appears to be the latter.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.si.com/nfl/saints or www.saintnews.net.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Saints-Panthers game to stay at Superdome

No Tiger Stadium is in play for the Saints on Sunday, according to a report.

John Hendrix

Who has been the most underrated Saints player thus far?

We know that players like Alvin Kamara have been outstanding for the Saints, but who has been overlooked throughout the first several games?

John Hendrix

Saints 1st Quarter + 1 Game Report Card (Offense, Special Teams, Coaches)

Out-of-sync, no rhythm, off-beat, undisciplined are a few of the words used to describe the first-quarter + 1 game performance of the New Orleans Saints.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Rookie Class Expected to Make a Bigger Impact as Season Progresses

Most of the New Orleans rookies were not expected to play a big role in the 2020 season.  But after flashes of talent early in the year, these first-year players showed that they are ready to have a major say in the team's success this season.

Bob Rose

Saints Angel of Week 6: Kaelyn Limon

Three-year-old Kaelyn Limon has been a true Saints fan since a year old. On game days, she wakes up, grabs her juice, jersey, and hat and yells, ‘football, football’! Hearing her yell is a blessing for parents, Max Limon and Erika Munoz.

Dr.C

Saints Rookie LB Zack Baun got Married

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Zack Baun got married during the Saints bye week.

Kyle T. Mosley

4 Things to Watch when the Saints Return from the Bye

The first portion of the New Orleans season is in the books. Here are some things that I expect to see from the Saints when they come out of their bye week.

Bob Rose

The Emerging Talent of Marquez Callaway

Ex-Tennessee Volunteer and undrafted free agent wide receiver Marquez Callaway is an emerging talent for the New Orleans Saints.

Kyle T. Mosley

Wil Lutz' Perfect Monday Night and Special Team Honors

New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz was named NFC Special Teams player of the week after converting on all three of his FGAs Monday night.

BtBoylan

Is it Time for the Saints to End "The Taysom Hill Project"?

It appears opposing defenses have figured out the gimmicks of Taysom Hill. Is it time for Sean Payton to end the experiment and focus on the team's other offensive stars.

Bob Rose

by

Woodchucker