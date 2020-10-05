3 Takeaways from Saints Victory Over the Lions

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) defeated the Detroit Lions (1-3), 35-29, on Sunday afternoon in Detroit, Michigan. In their second victory of 2020, the Saints scored 35 unanswered points after trailing by 14 in the 1st quarter to the Lions. Here are my three takeaways from the Saints road victory.

We Know This Saints Offense

Credit: USA Today Sports

There was a lot of noise through the first three weeks of the season about Drew Brees and the Saints' offense, but against the Lions, they once again looked like the well-oiled machine we have come to know in the last 15 seasons. New Orleans racked up 392 yards of offense Sunday afternoon but held the ball for 14 more minutes than the Lions.

“I thought we were very balanced. We ran the ball very, very well.” Drew Brees

New Orleans scored touchdowns on five consecutive drives, erasing a 14-0 1st quarter deficit while seeing contributions from 9 different receivers and five rushers in a week without Michael Thomas and Jared Cook.

The numbers do not fly off the page, but Brees and the Saints did the little things well by going 10/14 on third down and picking up 29 first downs. While the rushing numbers per attempt were down (3.9), the commitment to the run opened up play-action and allowed Brees time in the pocket to look downfield.

Was Sunday the Saints best offensive game of the year putting up a season-high 35 points? Drew Brees looked a little more like the Hall of Fame quarterback the Saints need leading this group into the postseason.

The Backup Brigade Held Their Own

© Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Six. Six starters were OUT for the Saints on Sunday against the Lions. The most alarming injures were the late additions to Week 4's injury report, starting CBs Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins. Against a gun-slinging quarterback in Matthew Stafford, it seemed all but certain that P.J Williams and Patrick Robinson were to be targeted throughout the contest.

New Orleans' defense held the Lions wideouts to just seven receptions for 128 yards Sunday afternoon. After the first quarter, Matthew Stafford and the Detroit offense failed to find a rhythm mainly due to the defensive backs' play. Coverage downfield provided multiple “coverage sacks,” scrambles out of the pocket, and the game's turning point.

Following an interference call on safety Marcus Williams midway through the second quarter, Stafford threw a jump ball up to TE T.J Hockenson towards the endzone. But veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson leaped to intercept the football. The turnover gave the Saints the football, and they scored on back-to-back drives. The momentum swung in the Saints' favor, and they went on to score 21 more unanswered points.

I said this in Saints News Network's Keys to a Saints Victory piece ahead of the game...

The trio of veteran corners will need to set up and play disciplined for the Saints to avoid a 1-3 start in 2020. The biggest key to a Saints' victory in Week 4? Give the offense a chance and don't surrender 30+ points. The pressure is all on the backup brigade Sunday against the Lions.

Not even 24 hours later, I can say the backup brigade held their own and succeeded under the pressure and adversity the team faced this week.

Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'quan Smith "Balled Out"

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In his post-game press conference, Tre'Quan Smith revealed that his teammate Michael Thomas sent a text of encouragement before the game. “Ball out Bro” is what Smith read off of his phone before taking the field for his second career multiple touchdown performance.

Along with Smith, Emmanuel Sanders posted his first standout game as a member of the Black and Gold. The duo combined for more than half of Drew Brees' passing yards against Detroit, took the pressure off of Alvin Kamara, and shined off of a vintage performance from No. 9.

Sanders, who pieced together a solid performance in Week 3 (4 rec, 56 yards, 1 TD), is coming into his own in the Saints offense. “I think I am just starting to get comfortable with the city of New Orleans and everything in general,” Sanders said, following the victory.

The Super Bowl 50 champion was excellent in and out of his cuts today, along with being able to drop into open pockets inside of zone coverage. His reads of the opponent's coverage created opportunities throughout the game for Brees to find him wide open.

For Smith, his first two NFL seasons have been a roller coaster. Without Michael Thomas in the last three games, Smith has had to adapt to a larger role in the offense and has produced in his absence. After his performance today, the UCF product had 182 yards and 2 TDs.

Smith and Sanders are starting to understand their roles within the offensive scheme. Amid this unusual NFL season and with Michael Thomas' approaching return, the Saints passing attack could find themselves one of the best in the league.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors, follow:

The Saints News Network at www.si.com/nfl/saints or www.saintnews.net.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.