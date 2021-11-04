3 Takeaways From the Saints Victory Over the Bucs - Week 8

Three Takeaways from the New Orleans Saints' Week 8 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (5-2) defeated the reigning Super Bowl Champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2), 36-27 in Caesars Superdome. However, the victory came at a price as the Black and Gold saw starting quarterback Jameis Winston carted to the locker room after a knee injury in the second quarter. Veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian led the Saints and finished the game 16 of 29 for 159 yards and one touchdown.

Below are three takeaways from the Saints' first victory over the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Regular Season.

Jameis Winston Won the Heart of Many in the Who Dat Nation!

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) appears from the medical tent against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A long moment of anxious silence fell over Caesars Superdome as Jameis Winston was attended to by trainers following a horse-collar tackle. On Monday, the Saints and Winston's worst fear was confirmed. Winston's first season was over with the Black and Gold with an ACL tear with damage to the MCL.

"I cried when I saw him coming in. You know, it's hard." - Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

It is unclear if Winston will return to New Orleans next season after signing a one-year deal this past offseason. Although his passing yards numbers were not nearly what the NFL world saw of him in Tampa Bay, Winston was producing career highs across the board.

Perhaps more important than the statistics and 5-2 record is how Winston won over fans in New Orleans with his infectious personality, gracious heart, and willingness to invest back into the city.

The Saints Defense Can Carry the Team

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) reacts to intercepting Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans proved to be a thorn in Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's side again Sunday afternoon, forcing three turnovers. However, Brady is not the only quarterback that has seen struggles against the Saints' defense in 2021.

Throughout the preseason and training camp, media, including our own John Hendrix, raved about how strong the Saints appeared. Those reports created a buzz and excitement around the team's defense that now calls themselves the "Juice Boys" and have certainly brought the juice. However, they will have to continue to do so to lead New Orleans on a playoff push.

It has been a long time since the Saints have seen a defense like this one. The unit ranks 10th in yards per game, 2nd in rushing yards per game, and 2nd in points per game. In other words, this is not a fluke... this defense is legit. And you know what they say, defense wins championships, and this one could certainly lead the Saints to their fifth straight division crown.

Through Adversity New Orleans Continues to Find Ways to Win

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks back to the sideline after throwing an interception for a touchdown to New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason was a rollercoaster ride for the New Orleans Saints; it seemed that every day brought another big news story. New Orleans' longtime quarterback Drew Brees' retired. Mickey Loomis found a way to get under the salary cap after being $100M over. They had to deal with Michael Thomas' injury and much more. Indeed the regular season would give the team a break... right? Wrong.

Instead, the NFL season brought just as much adversity. Displacing the Saints for nearly a month because of Hurricane Ida, playing a "home game" in Jacksonville, FL, missing multiple coaches to COVID, Injuries galore, and now a season-ending injury for your starting quarterback.

Through all that, who would have begun to think the Saints would be victorious this season? However, the adversity has become a rallying cry for the Black and Gold instead of crumbling beneath it. Sitting at 5-2, the Saints find themselves in prime position for a playoff push or even a division crown.

Many questions lie ahead of this team. Who will be the starting quarterback? Can the offense click without Michael Thomas? Will the defense continue to perform at this level? And though no one truly knows the answers at this time, one thing is certain, this Saints team is the most resilient in the NFL, and it could carry them a long way.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Read More Saints News