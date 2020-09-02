SI.com
Bayou Blitz: NFC South Roundtable Show

Kyle T. Mosley

BOB ROSE and KYLE T. MOSLEY of the SAINTS NEWS NETWORK will have an NFC South Roundtable discussion with Sports Illustrated's Falcons, Panthers, and Bucs reporters.

LIVE STREAM - TONIGHT @ 8 PM CST/9 PM EST

GUESTS

  • SCHUYLER CALLIHAN - ALL PANTHERS
  • WILLIAM B. CARVER - FALCON REPORT 
  • JEREMY JOHNSON - FALCON REPORT 

DATE

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

TIME

8 PM CST/ 9 PM EST

STREAMING LIVE: FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, PERISCOPE and at https://www.si.com/nfl/saints

