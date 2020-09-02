Bayou Blitz: NFC South Roundtable Show
Kyle T. Mosley
BOB ROSE and KYLE T. MOSLEY of the SAINTS NEWS NETWORK will have an NFC South Roundtable discussion with Sports Illustrated's Falcons, Panthers, and Bucs reporters.
LIVE STREAM - TONIGHT @ 8 PM CST/9 PM EST
GUESTS
- SCHUYLER CALLIHAN - ALL PANTHERS
- WILLIAM B. CARVER - FALCON REPORT
- JEREMY JOHNSON - FALCON REPORT
DATE
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
TIME
8 PM CST/ 9 PM EST
STREAMING LIVE: FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, PERISCOPE and at https://www.si.com/nfl/saints