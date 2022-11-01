By the Numbers: Saints Blank Raiders in Week 8

The New Orleans Saints (3-5) put on a defensive masterclass on Sunday, shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) 24-0. The victory was much needed for the Saints, who still find themselves in the thick of the NFC South title race.

Offensively, Alvin Kamara shined for the Saints. The Pro Bowl running back produced over 100 scrimmage yards and all three touchdowns for the Black and Gold. His touchdown in the first quarter was his first of the season.

The New Orleans defense played their best game of the season and kept the Saints' playoff hopes alive headed into Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the Ravens.

Let's dive inside the numbers of the Saints' first shutout of the 2022 regular season.

0: Saints Shut Out an Opponent in Back-to-Back Seasons

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27) reacts to making a hard tackle against Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders marks the second time the New Orleans Saints have shut out an opponent in a calendar year. On Dec. 19, 2021, the Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football by scoring 9-0 in a hard-nosed defensive standoff that the Black and Gold ultimately won.

Against the Raiders, the Saints were short-handed defensively. Marshon Lattimore missed his second consecutive game with a bruised kidney, and Bradley Roby was sidelined after being placed on IR this week. Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor remained to shut down the Las Vegas wide-receiving trio of Adams, Hollins, and Renfrow.

The Saints' defense held up well despite the critical injuries. Led by an aggressive defensive line, New Orleans was able to stop the run, pressure Derek Carr and win the turnover battle. Thus, resulting in their fourth shutout victory since 1995.

2: Raiders Did Not Take a Snap in Saints Territory Until After the Two-Minute Warning in 4th Quarter

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) tackles Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) just after he gets rid of the football during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

To say the New Orleans Saints' defense was stellar against the Raiders may be an understatement. The Saints totaled four sacks, one interception, a successful stop on a fake punt, and surrendered under 200 yards on Sunday.

Dennis Allen's group shut down the Raiders' offense so well that Las Vegas did not take a snap in New Orleans territory until the final two minutes of the contest. As a result, the Raiders made only one red zone trip during Sunday's action. They failed to score.

The Saints found sparks for brilliance from unexpected sources in Week 8. Rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor had a career day, Payton Turner recorded two sacks in his return from injury, and David Onyemata collected his first sack of the season.

Last week, Alvin Kamara told the team that they needed to "get their swagger back ."A defensive performance like that did the trick.

71: Alvin Kamara is One Touchdown Away From Tying Marcus Colston's Career Franchise Mark

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes through the Las Vegas Raiders line during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to Week 8, New Orleans Saints superstar running back Alvin Kamara had failed to find the end zone in the 2022 NFL regular season. Kamara ended the drought on Sunday finding the paydirt a total of three times. The versatile running back scored one rushing touchdown and caught two more to go along with his 158 yard day from scrimmage.

Kamara has been a major part of the Saints' success since 2017 and has solidified himself as one of the best offensive threats in the league. That is confirmed with his fingerprints that are all over the New Orleans Saints' franchise leaders lists.

Following his performance on Sunday, Kamara is now trailing Saints Hall of Famer Marques Colston by one touchdown for the most in franchise history. Kamara (71 career touchdowns) can pass Colston (72 career touchdowns) on Monday Night in the Superdome against the Ravens with a pair of scores.

Raiders-Saints Coverage From the Week