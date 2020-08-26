Lost in Monday's New Orleans Saints news that they had surprisingly released veteran LB, Nigel Bradham was losing another defender, this one to injury. They placed defensive back Johnson Bademosi on injured reserve, according to a team announcement on Monday. Bademosi had been on the Physically Unable to Perform list while recovering from a foot injury suffered last year. Coupled with the release of UDFA rookie CB Tino Ellis with an injury designation last week, the New Orleans defense found themselves thin at cornerback. New Orleans reacted by signing free agent CB Kemon Hall. Hall was an undrafted rookie in 2019 on the practice squad of the Chargers and Vikings last year.

Both Ellis and Bademosi were unlikely to crack the active roster. Their injuries left only cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins, P.J. Williams, Justin Hardee, Patrick Robinson, and rookie UDFA Keith Washington to compete before Hall's signing. It’s a spot that the Saints could be vulnerable anyway outside of shutdown starters Lattimore and Jenkins, even with the outstanding coverage skills of second-year S Ceedy Duce in the slot. With one roster spot left to fill, the Saints could look to add another veteran defensive back.

Here are a few veteran cornerbacks still available on the free-agent market that New Orleans could add to strengthen the position's depth.

Brandon Carr (Ravens -34) Morris Claiborne (Chiefs - 30) Trumaine Johnson (Jets - 30) Cyrus Jones (Ravens - 26) Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Redskins - 34) Logan Ryan (Titans - 29) Teez Tabor (49ers - 24) Aqib Talib (Dolphins - 34) Cordrea Tankersley (Dolphins - 26) Kayvon Webster (Redskins - 29) Tramon Williams (Packers - 37)

Claiborne might be the most intriguing player on this list. The former 1st round draft choice of the Cowboys played solid football last season for the Chiefs in their run to a Super Bowl title. The Saints could also go the route of a different established veteran like Carr, Johnson, Rodgers-Cromartie, Ryan, Talib, or Williams. All are players whose best football is behind them, but the former stars can still contribute to a defensive backfield.

Jones and Tabor are two former 2nd round choices, with Tankersley drafted in the 3rd round, that came into the NFL with high expectations but struggled. They could benefit from a change of scenery, and all three can contribute on special teams. Webster, a contributor to the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion defense, spent the 2019 preseason with New Orleans before being among the last cuts. He knows the Saints defensive system and has also been a special team standout in his career.

The Saints ranked 20th in pass defense in 2019, allowing 242 yards per game through the air. They produce tremendous pressure on opposing quarterbacks, racking up 51 sacks last season. However, their secondary struggled against teams with a deep receiving corps of receivers.

The addition of Janoris Jenkins over the last few games of 2019 will be huge this season to go along with Lattimore heading into the year, but the Saints did little else to strengthen the CB unit. Duce (formerly Chauncey Gardner-Johnson) is terrific in slot coverage, and P.J. Williams is a versatile piece of the secondary. But there is still some free agent talent available at the CB position if New Orleans wants to further strengthen this spot before heading into the regular season.