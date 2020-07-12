Saints News Network is counting down the days to the Saints' Week 1 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020. With 63 days remaining until the kickoff of the 2020 Saints season, here is a look at New Orleans' current #63: OL Cameron Tom

Cameron Tom, 25, is entering his fourth NFL season, all with the New Orleans Saints. The Baton Rouge native played High School football at Catholic where he played OG for the Bears. Tom attended Southern Mississippi where he started as a Freshman. His Junior year, Tom started all 12 games at Center for the Golden Eagles.

The New Orleans Saints signed Cameron Tom as an UDFA following the 2017 NFL Draft. Tom spent his first NFL season on the practice squad. He made his NFL debut in Week 3 of the 2018 season against the Atlanta Falcons.

During the 2018 season, Tom played a pivotal role as a reserve lineman for the Saints. The UDFA appeared in 11 games and made his first NFL start in the regular season finale against Carolina. Tom played at least 20 offensive snaps 5 times in his 11 appearances and helped the Saints to a 13-3 record.

Tom's 2019 season ended prematurely after suffering an injury during the team's training camp. The Saints placed him on injured reserve prior to the start of the season. On April 8th, 2020 Tom resigned with his hometown team on a one-year contract. He is expected to compete for a reserve role again this season.

