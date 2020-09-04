The New Orleans Saints are less than 12 days away from their Week 1 clash with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 12, 11, and 10:

#12 Marques Colston, WR (2006-2015)

The seventh-round pick from Hofstra, Marques Colston, won the Saints starting WR job his rookie year in 2006 and never looked back. The “Greatest WR to never make a Pro-Bowl” played ten years with the New Orleans Saints, retiring as the team’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs.

Colston was an integral part of the Saints high powered offense early in the Sean Payton era, posting six 1,000 yard seasons in his first seven years. The Super Bowl XLIV champion ended his NFL career with 711 receptions for 9,759 yards and 72 TDs.

#11 Deonte Harris, WR (2019-Present)

Another UDFA gem for the Saints in 2019, Harris quickly became regarded as one of the NFL’s best return men. In Week 3 against Seattle, the Assumption college product scored his first NFL touchdown, returning a punt 53-yards to pay dirt.

During his lone NFL season, Harris racked up over 1,000 return yards between kickoffs and punts, scoring one TD. His performance earned him First-Team All-Pro Honors and a Pro-Bowl nod. The Saints expect Harris’ role in the offense to increase in 2020.

#10 Brandin Cooks, WR (2014-2016)

The Saints' first-round pick of the 2014 NFL Draft spent his first three seasons of his NFL career in New Orleans. The Biletnikoff Award winner played ten games during his rookie season, starting seven. In his second season, the Saints named him the number one WR, and posted his first 1,000-yard season.

New Orleans traded Cooks following his third season to the New England Patriots for a first-round pick (used on Ryan Ramczyk). In three seasons with the Saints, “The Archer” caught 215 passes for 2,861 yards and 21 TDs. Cooks now plays for the Houston Texans.

