Saints Countdown to Kickoff: Wilson, Everett, Moore

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints are less than 18 days away from their Week 1 clash with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 18, 17, and 16: 

#18 - Dave Wilson, QB (1981-1989)

The New Orleans Saints drafted Dave Wilson with the first pick in the 1981 supplemental draft. Wilson, the heir apparent to Saints legend Archie Manning, was a standout at Illinois setting the then NCAA single-game passing record with 621 yards. After starting four games as a rookie, Wilson tore ligaments in his knee during the 1982 preseason. The injury affected him for the rest of his career.

Wilson started ten or more games in back-to-back seasons (1985-1986), throwing for 21 TDs and posting a 9-14 record. In ten seasons, Wilson dressed in 53 games, starting 31. He threw for 6,987 yards, 36 TDs, and 55 INT. The Illinois alumni spent his entire NFL career with the New Orleans Saints.

#17 - Jim Everett, QB (1994-1996)

The former #3 overall pick of the 1986 draft played eight years with the Los Angeles Rams before being traded to New Orleans in 1994. Everett joined the Saints the year following the breaking up of the famed LB group “The Dome Patrol”. The Purdue Gunslinger tossed over 3,800 yards and 20+TDs in his first two years with the Saints, leading them to a 7-9 record back-to-back years.

Everett left the Saints following the 1996 season, playing his last NFL season in San Diego. The 1988 and 1989 NFL passing TD leader played 12 NFL seasons, starting 153 games. He concluded his career by passing for 34,837 yards and tossing 203 TDs. Everett threw 10,000 yards and 60 TDs in three years for the Saints.

#16 - Lance Moore, WR (2005-2013)

Lance Moore was an undrafted free agent and signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad in 2005 after spending time in the Cleveland Browns training camp. Moore earned his first NFL start in 2007, playing in all 16 games. The following season Moore set a career-high with 10 TD receptions, playing a major role in the Saints offense.

Moore played in only seven games during the Saints 2009 Super Bowl title run but provided one of the biggest moments of Super Bowl XLIV. After a Jeremy Shockey TD grab, the Saints went for 2 to extend their lead over the Colts to 7. Moore made the grab and extended the football over the goal line before the defender kicked the ball from his hands. The initial call was an incomplete pass before Sean Payton challenged the ruling, and the officials overturned the call.

In eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Moore caught 346 passes for 4,281 yards and 38 TDs. Moore retired as a Saints player in 2017 and gained induction into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2018.

