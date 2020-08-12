Saints Countdown to Kickoff: Greer, Vaccaro, and Glenn sported #33 to #31

The New Orleans Saints are less than 33 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 33, 32, and 31.

#33 - Jabari Greer, CB (2009-2013)

Greer joined the New Orleans Saints after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Joining the Saints in 2009, Greer missed significant time during the regular season because of injury but returned for the postseason. The 1-2 punch of Greer and Super Bowl hero Tracy Porter is one of the Who Dat Nation’s most memorable CB pairings. Greer tallied 12 tackles and 4 PD during New Orleans’ 2009 playoff run, helping the Saints capture their first Super Bowl title. In five years in New Orleans, Greer played in 63 games collecting 256 tackles, 9 INT, and 2 TDs in 60 starts. Today, Greer works as a football analyst for TSN.

#32 - Kenny Vaccaro, S (2013-2017)

The New Orleans Saints selected Texas SS Kenny Vaccaro with the 15th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. Vaccaro’s first game in the black and gold was a memorable one. Against the Falcons, he broke up a pass intended for tight end Tony Gonzalez at the goal-line, and the Saints intercepted to secure a Week 1 victory against the team’s arch-rival. His best season with the Saints came in 2015. Vaccaro tallied 104 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 passes defended, and 1 INT. In five seasons with the Saints, the former first-round pick started 67 games, making 385 tackles and 8 INT. Vaccaro signed a 4-year deal in 2019 and now plays in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans.

#31 - Aaron Glenn, CB (2008)

Aaron Glenn joined New Orleans at the tail end of a stellar NFL career. The three-time Pro-Bowl selection played only four games for the Saints before being placed on Injured Reserve, ending his NFL career. Eight years after his lone season in New Orleans, the Saints hired Glenn as the team’s DB coach in 2016 after serving as an assistant DB coach for the Browns for two seasons. Glenn has helped transform the league’s worst pass defense into one of the most exciting defensive backfields in the league. The former 15-year NFL DB finished his playing career with 639 tackles, 41 INT, and 6 INT.

