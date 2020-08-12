Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Saints Countdown to Kickoff: Greer, Vaccaro, and Glenn sported #33 to #31

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints are less than 33 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 33, 32, and 31. 

#33 - Jabari Greer, CB (2009-2013)

Greer joined the New Orleans Saints after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Joining the Saints in 2009, Greer missed significant time during the regular season because of injury but returned for the postseason. The 1-2 punch of Greer and Super Bowl hero Tracy Porter is one of the Who Dat Nation’s most memorable CB pairings. Greer tallied 12 tackles and 4 PD during New Orleans’ 2009 playoff run, helping the Saints capture their first Super Bowl title. In five years in New Orleans, Greer played in 63 games collecting 256 tackles, 9 INT, and 2 TDs in 60 starts. Today, Greer works as a football analyst for TSN.

#32 - Kenny Vaccaro, S (2013-2017)

The New Orleans Saints selected Texas SS Kenny Vaccaro with the 15th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. Vaccaro’s first game in the black and gold was a memorable one. Against the Falcons, he broke up a pass intended for tight end Tony Gonzalez at the goal-line, and the Saints intercepted to secure a Week 1 victory against the team’s arch-rival. His best season with the Saints came in 2015. Vaccaro tallied 104 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 passes defended, and 1 INT. In five seasons with the Saints, the former first-round pick started 67 games, making 385 tackles and 8 INT. Vaccaro signed a 4-year deal in 2019 and now plays in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans.   

#31 - Aaron Glenn, CB (2008)

Aaron Glenn joined New Orleans at the tail end of a stellar NFL career. The three-time Pro-Bowl selection played only four games for the Saints before being placed on Injured Reserve, ending his NFL career. Eight years after his lone season in New Orleans, the Saints hired Glenn as the team’s DB coach in 2016 after serving as an assistant DB coach for the Browns for two seasons. Glenn has helped transform the league’s worst pass defense into one of the most exciting defensive backfields in the league. The former 15-year NFL DB finished his playing career with 639 tackles, 41 INT, and 6 INT.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SNN Roundtable Discussion on Marcus Williams' Contract for 2021

The Saints News Network crew debates the importance of FS Marcus Williams to the team's future.

Bob Rose

by

SamL

The ABC's of Saints 'training camp'

Saints training camp is a week away, and we look at host of players and topics that will be worth monitoring.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

The Pass Rushers!  Projecting the Saints Defensive Ends for 2020

Roster spots at the talented Defensive End/Pass Rusher position are all but established for the Saints. But this position must answer a bigger question for the team to have even more success in 2020.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Ceedy Duce: "Time to pave a way for my own image" - Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

New Orleans Saints DB and PFW All-Rookie Team member Chauncey Gardner-Johnson announces he is officially changing his name via Instagram.

BtBoylan

by

SamL

Kamara, Loomis, and Dr. Reef 'takes' on Kamara, his contract and injury

Alvin Kamara spoke with Saints reporters about his knee injury and contract situation. We give you Kamara, GM Mickey Loomis, and Dr. Reef's 'takes' on those issues of New Orleans star running back.

Kyle T. Mosley

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 7, Terron Armstead

Terron Armstead gutted out another season for the Saints, and it was one of his best. New Orleans will need him to do it again in 2020.

John Hendrix

Saints Training Camp: 2 Players Re-Activated and COVID-19 Protocols Updated (Week 2)

The New Orleans Saints reactivated LB Kaden Ellis and LS Zack Wood from their Reserve/COVID-19 designations earlier this week. Both had their COVID-19 re-tests and received negative results.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Projecting the Offensive Tackles to earn spots on the Saints 2020 Roster

The New Orleans Saints' final 53-man roster will be tightly contested. The Saints News Network projects the team's Offensive Tackles to earn spots in 2020.

BtBoylan

Projecting the Defensive Tackles to make the Saints 53-man Roster

The Saints interior defensive line is expected to again dominate opponents in 2020.

Bob Rose

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 9, Jared Cook

Jared Cook didn't find his groove until the back half of the season, but ended up becoming one of the hottest Saints players of 2019.

John Hendrix