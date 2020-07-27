Saints News Network
Saints Countdown to NFL Kickoff 2020: #48-46 Gray, Anzalone, Gajan

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints are less than 48 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 48, 47, and 46: 

New Orleans Saints DB #48 J.T Gray (2018-Present)

Gray was an S/LB hybrid at Mississippi State and joined the Saints as a UDFA in 2018. Gray played five games for the Black and Gold before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad. Following the 2018 campaign, the Saints signed Gray to a reserve/futures contract. In 2019, Gray did a breakout special teams star tying for the league lead in special teams with 16 tackles. The NFL recognized Gray's efforts as he earned second-team All-Pro honors.    

New Orleans Saints LB #47 Alex Anzalone (2017-Present)

Alex Anzalone is one of the most intriguing young players on the Saints roster when he is healthy. New Orleans drafted the Florida Gators LB in the third round of the 2017 draft. Plagued with injuries throughout his college career, Anzalone looked to be a draft-day steal for the Saints as he won the starting job as a rookie. Unfortunately, the injuries have followed him into the NFL, missing 26 games in three seasons. Anzalone proved he could be an impact player for the team and racked-up 82 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 FF, and 1 INT in just 22 games. 

New Orleans Saints FB #46 Hokie Gajan (1982-1987) 

The definition of "homegrown talent," the Saints drafted Gajan, a Louisiana native, out of LSU back in 1981. Gajan led the NFL in yards per attempt during the 1984 season, averaging 6.03 YPC. He remains just one of nineteen players in NFL history to average at least 6 YPC on a minimum of 100 rushing attempts over an entire season. After his retirement in 1987, Gajan served as a scout for the Saints before becoming the Saints radio analyst. He remained in that role until his death of cancer in April 2016. Hokie Gajan rushed for 1,358 yards and 11 TDs in his career with the New Orleans Saints.

