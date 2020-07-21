Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Kiko Alonso, #54 - Saints Countdown to NFL Kickoff 2020

BtBoylan

Saints News Network is counting down the days to the Saints' Week 1 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020. With 54 days remaining until the kickoff of the 2020 Saints season, here is a look at New Orleans' current #54: LB Kiko Alonso

  

Kiko Alonso, 29, has played seven NFL seasons and headed into his second season with the New Orleans Saints. A three-star recruit out of High School, Alonso attended the University of Oregon as the Ducks primary MLB. In, 2010 the team suspended the redshirt sophomore for the entire 2010 season for multiple legal offenses. Oregon HC Chip Kelly gave Alonso second and third chances in 2011, making him the team's starting MLB after the suspension. During his Senior campaign at Oregon, Alonso recorded 87 tackles, 16 TFL, 4 INT, and 2 FF. He was also named the 2012 Rose Bowl Defensive Player of the Game.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Alonso in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, 46th overall. As a rookie, he started all 16 games at MLB, making 159 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 INT, and 2 FR. PFWA named Alonso the 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year for his performance. 

In 2014, Alonso tore his ACL during a summer workout at the University of Oregon. The following offseason, he was a part of a trade package to Miami in exchange for a first-round pick. During his three years with the Dolphins, Alonso tallied 115+ tackles in each season. His 2016 performance of 115 tackles, 4 FR, and 2 INT earned him a 4-year contract extension. Before the 2019 season, he was traded to the Saints for LB Vince Biegel.    

In a reserve LB role with New Orleans in 2019, Alonso dressed in thirteen games, starting four. He totaled 31 tackles (25 solo) and 3 TFL. Alonso suffered an ACL tear in the Saints playoff loss to the Vikings but is expected to play in 2020. In March, Alonso restructured his contract with New Orleans, agreeing to take less than the $7.8M he was set to make in 2020.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.SI.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Davenport and Rankins' Health Key to Defensive Success

In 2019, the New Orleans Saints were top five in the NFL in QB pressures, sacks, and rushing yards per game when both Davenport and Rankins were healthy.

BtBoylan

by

SamL

2020 NFC South WR Preview

Which NFC South team has the best starting duo of wide receivers

Bob Rose

by

Agull34

Saints RB Ratings in Madden 21

A look at the New Orleans Saints Running backs and their ratings on EA Sports Madden 21 releases August 25th 2020.

BtBoylan

by

SamL

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 18, Cesar Ruiz

The Saints are going to lean heavily on another rookie for their offensive line in 2020, and Cesar Ruiz should deliver.

John Hendrix

by

Dr.C

Drew Brees blasts NFL for "Unwillingness" to follow Medical Experts' Recommendations

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees voiced his concerns about the NFL's unwillingness to follow medical experts recommendations.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Agull34

Five Veteran Newcomers to Watch at Saints Training Camp 2020

These five New Orleans Saints players are vets seeking to earn a spot on one of the league's deepest teams

Bob Rose

2020 NFC South Running Backs Preview

Which NFC South team has the best running game heading into the 2020 NFL season?

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Saints Countdown to NFL Kickoff 2020:#56 Pat Swilling

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 56 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2020: The City Champ!  #57 Rickey Jackson

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 57 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

by

carlaantoine

Saints and NFL players will report to training camps with COVID-19 on their minds

New Orleans Saints players will be reporting to team headquarters for Rookie Camp and full Saints Training camp within the next several weeks. Still there is plenty of uncertainty looming due to COVID-19.

Dr.C

by

Agull34