The New Orleans Saints are less than 6 days away from their Week 1 clash with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 6, 5, and 4.

#6 Thomas Morstead, P (2009-Present)

Morstead’s Saints career began in 2009 with an impossible task. The man responsible for the AMBUSH onside kick in Super Bowl XLIV has since become one of the best punters in the NFL over the last decade. The 2012 Pro-Bowl selection has accumulated 29,500+ punt yards and a career average of nearly 47 yards per punt. The Saints signed Morstead to a five-year extension in 2018.

#5 Garrett Hartley, K (2008-2013)

A New Orleans Saints legend, Garrett Hartley famously kicked the Saints to the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2009. The former Oklahoma Sooner followed his big kick two weeks later by setting an NFL record with three 40+ yard field goals made in Super Bowl XLIV. Hartley finished his Saints career by hitting 82 of his 101 attempts and missing just one extra point. Today he still lives in the New Orleans area grooming the talents of young kickers.

#4 Toby Gowin, P (2000-2002)

Just months after being signed as a restricted free agent in 2000, Gowin's punt was one of the Saints' biggest moments. On December 30, 2000, the Saints hosted the St. Louis Rams in the NFC Wild Card game. With a 31-28 lead and under 2 minutes remaining, the Saints lined up to punt. Gowin boomed a kick inside the 20-yard line, and Rams' returner Az-Zahir Hakim muffed the punt. The Saints recovered the football, ran out the clock, and celebrated the team's first playoff victory. Gowin punted 211 times in three years with the Saints for an average of 41.6 yards per punt.

