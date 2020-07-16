Saints News Network
Saints Countdown to NFL Kickoff 2020:#60 Max Unger

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints are 60 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at one of New Orleans Saints greatest players to wear #60: C Max Unger  

Max Unger, 34, played in 10 NFL seasons, four with the New Orleans Saints. A native of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Unger attended the University of Oregon from 2005-2008. He was a starter on the OL all four years he attended the University. Unger claimed All-Conference honors twice during his time with the Ducks and an All-American selection his senior year in 2008.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Unger in the second round of the 2009 NFL draft. Unger, the highest-rated OG in his draft class, was also the highest-selected OL from Oregon since 1972.  Following the draft, Unger earned the starting RG job for the Seahawks under HC Jim Mora Jr.   In 2011, Unger moved to C and started 15 games. Three years later, Unger helped lead Seattle to a victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.  He also earned his second Pro-Bowl selection that season.

In March 2015, the Seahawks traded Unger and a first-round draft choice to the Saints in exchange for TE Jimmy Graham. During his four years in the Bayou, Unger missed only one game and anchored a young OL. The Saints won back to back Division titles behind his leadership and appeared in the NFC Championship in 2018. 

The league recognized Unger's efforts in 2018, awarding him with his third trip to the Pro-Bowl. Unger retired following the season, capping a ten year NFL career. In ten seasons, Unger dressed and started 130 games; he was a three-time Pro-Bowl selection and a Super Bowl champion. During his four years with New Orleans, Unger appeared in 63 games. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BtBoylan
BtBoylan

Editor

Unger's play during his time in New Orleans made many believe the Jimmy Graham trade was justifiable. That speaks to how well Unger played.

