Saints News Network is counting down the days to the Saints' Week 1 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020. With 62 days remaining until the kickoff of the 2020 Saints season, here is a look at New Orleans' current #62: OL Nick Easton.

Nick Easton, 28, is entering his sixth NFL season, second with the New Orleans Saints. A two-sport athlete in High School, Easton elected to play football for the Harvard Crimson. In 2011, Easton helped lead the Crimson to the FCS' second-highest scoring offense at 37.4 ppg and 51 TDs. After not participating in football during 2012, Easton returned to the gridiron in 2013, earning All-Ivy League first-team honors. Easton finished his Harvard career with his best individual season. The Lenior, NC native was named to the All-Ivy League first team, Third Team FCS All-American, and First Team FCS North All-American.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Easton as a UDFA following the 2015 NFL Draft. After an impressive preseason, Easton was traded to San Fransisco for a 2016 Draft pick. Minnesota exchanged LB Gerald Hodges for Easton a year after arriving in San Francisco. Over the next two seasons (2016-17), Easton would appear in 23 games, making 17 starts for the Vikings.

In training camp, prior to the 2018 NFL season, Easton suffered a neck injury. The injury landed him on injured reserve and cost him the season. The New Orleans Saints signed Easton to a four-year, $24M deal in March 2019 after the unexpected retirement of C Max Unger. Easton played a key role as a reserve OL in 2019 playing in 10 games and starting 6 in place of the injured LG Andrus Peat. The Harvard Man played 38% of the Saints offensive snaps in 2019, committing only two penalties. He is expected to be a key reserve again in 2020.

