Saints News Network is counting down the days to the Saints' Week 1 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020. With 71 days remaining until the kickoff of the 2020 Saints season, here is a look at New Orleans' current #71: RT Ryan Ramczyk.

Ryan Ramczyk, 26, enters his fourth NFL season in 2020. The Saints selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He is considered one of the top Right Tackles in the NFL. Ryan has missed only one regular-season game during his tenure and is averaging more than 95% of offensive snaps in each of his three NFL seasons. Ramczyk has solidified himself as a sturdy and dominant offensive lineman for the Saints and in the league.

The climb to the NFL was a difficult one for Ramczyk. After signing an offer at Division-II school Winona St, he decided not to enroll. Instead, he enrolled in a technical school and took a year off from football. In 2013, he transferred to a local Division-III college, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Ramczyk, unsure of his future in football he registered where his former High School Coach was on staff. After mulling the idea of returning to football, Ramczyk eventually told HC Tom Journell he was ready to try football again. He would play the next two seasons at Left Tackle.

After back to back All-WIAC honors at LT, Ramczyk transferred again this time to the Division-I University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Ramczyk sat out the 2015 season because of the NCAA transfer protocol rules. He was named starting LT for the 2016 season. He shined at the Division-I level bringing home First-Team All-Big 10 Honors and was considered the best OT in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Saints made Ramczyk the first rookie to start at LT since 1986 when he filled in for the injured Terron Armstead in Week 1 of the 2017 season. Ramczyk then moved to Right Tackle and replaced the injured RT Zach Strief. No. 71 started all 16 games as a rookie and has started all 47 games that he has dressed.

Ramczyk was named to an All-Pro team in two of his three NFL seasons (2018 Second Team and 2019 First Team). In 2019, he allowed 0 QB sacks and posted the highest grade of any Offensive Tackle on Pro Football Focus.

