Saints News Network
Saints Countdown to Kickoff #9-7: Brees, Manning, Hill

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints are less than 9 days away from their Week 1 clash with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 9, 8, and 7.

#9 Drew Brees, QB (2006-Present)

Without a doubt, he is the greatest player in the franchise's history. Brees enters his 20th NFL Season (15th with the Saints) in 2020. In both categories, the NFL’s all-time career leader in passing yards and passing TDs, Brees eclipsed New Orleans native Peyton Manning. The Super Bowl XLIV MVP played in 11 games last season, throwing for just under 3,000 yards and 27 TDs. Brees is the all-time Saints leader in every statistical passing category and remains the only player in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards in multiple seasons.

#8 Archie Manning, QB (1971-1982)

Only one player in Saints’ history has worn #8, Mr. Archie Manning. Despite never posting a winning season while leading the Saints, Manning remains second in passing yards and third in passing TDs for its history. In 1978, Manning was named the NFC’s Player of the Year by UPI, which remains the lone MVP/Player of the Year award given to a Saints player in the team’s history. The Saints named Manning to their inaugural Hall of Fame class in 1988 and Ring of Honor class in 2013. Two of Manning's sons, Peyton and Eli, played in the NFL, and each won 2 Super Bowl championships.

#7 Taysom Hill, QB (2017-Present)

Taysom Hill joined the Saints in 2017, appearing in 5 games. Over the last two seasons, Hill has seen his role grow into one the league has not seen before. Hill, a do it all offensive force, has tallied 119 passing yards, 352 rushing yards, 238 receiving yards, and nine total TDs. The Saints signed the Swiss Army Knife to a two-year, $21M extension in March. 

