The Saints News Network counts down the days before the Saints' Week 1 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020. With 72 days remaining until the kickoff of the 2020 Saints season here is a look at New Orleans' current #72: LT Terron Armstead.

Terron Armstead, 28, is entering his 8th NFL season in 2020. The New Orleans Saints selected the 6'5, 305 lb offensive lineman from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. At the 2013 NFL Combine, Armstead posted a 4.71 second 40-yard dash time, which is still on of the Combine's time for offensive linemen. The combine standout became the highest selected player from Arkansas-Pine Bluff when Saints legend Steve Gleason announced him as the 75th selection at the 2013 NFL Draft.

After backing up LT Charles Brown his rookie season, Armstead took over as the Saints starting LT in 2014. In 2015, Armstead was graded the third best OT in the NFL, earning him an extension that offseason. Before the 2016 NFL season, Armstead agreed to a five-year, $64.5M extension to stay in New Orleans.

Armstead has struggled to stay healthy after his extension. He's missed 21 games between 2016-18. But when Terron is healthy, his production on the field to noticeable by coaches, opponents, fans, and NFL experts. He has been named to the Pro-Bowl in both 2018 and 2019. No. 72 ended 2019 by starting 15 of 16 regular-season games, playing 88% of the Saints' offensive snaps, and committing only 6 penalties. The 2019 Pro-Bowl starter heads into 2020 as the veteran leader of a young and talented O-Line in the Bayou.

