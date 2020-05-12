Saints News Network
Saints will be active in 2nd round of NFL Free Agency

BtBoylan

With needs at CB/WR/LB what remaining FAs would be a good fit in New Orleans with a second-round of free agency bound to begin?

The New Orleans Saints have the most talented roster in the Sean Payton era headed into 2020. Following a grade “A” draft there are few holes to fill prior to the start of Training Camp. However, with question marks on depth at CB, WR, & LB who should New Orleans target in the second wave of free agency?

This offseason is like none the NFL has seen before. Amid COVID-19 the Saints & NFL teams could not construct in-person visits vital to free agent decision making. Instead, most free agents met with team officials virtually. Thus, affecting players who have pre-existing injuries or other red flags during free agency. As, more states across the U.S re-open there will be a second wave of free agent signings. The state re-openings will provide current free agents opportunities to make the proper visits with NFL franchises.

For remaining free agents and teams across the league the second round of free agency will be crucial. Estimates from NFL executives to owners suggest the NFL’s salary cap could drop anywhere between $30M-$80M in 2021. As potential scenarios are being brought to the attention of the league the way teams spend money and fill their rosters could be as important as ever.

These reports hurt free agents like DE Jadeveon Clowney who is still seeking over $15M a season. However, it will help players willing to take less money or sign a “prove it deal”. Teams will look for low guaranteed contracts oppose to high dollar ones.

With about $10M in cap space following the release of G Larry Warford, the Saints could be in play for a value FA signing or two. However, no 2020 draft pick is under contract yet for New Orleans. With a talent loaded roster do not expect the Saints to throw big money at any remaining free agent, but spend $2M-$3M on a WR or CB who would compete for a roster spot.

The Saints do not have too many needs but I could see a reunion with Eli Apple to add depth at CB.

