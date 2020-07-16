Saints News Network
Demario Davis, All-Pro LB ranked as #5 NFL Linebacker by Poll

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints All-Pro LB is ranked #5 in an ESPN poll of executives, coaches, and players.  

The ESPN poll of executives, coaches, and players. Demario Davis has proven he is an All-Star linebacker in the NFL. He is a dependable and dynamic contributor for the Saints linebacking corps plagued with injuries the past two seasons. New Orleans LBs Alex Anzalone, Kiko Alonso, and Kaden Elliss suffered season-ending injuries last year. The only two LBs since 2018 to have a regular rotation was Demario Davis and A.J. Klein.   

MLB A.J. Klein departed in free agency to join the Buffalo Bills. The Saints' question is will Davis man the outside or moves inside to Klein's old spot? GM Mickey Loomis decided to draft an heir-apparent to Klein. They selected the University of Wisconsin's LB Zack Baun after he slipped into the 3rd round. Loomis couldn't pass on the opportunity to choose Baun as the No. 74 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Saints' were fortunate to get Baun. He had a first-round grade by most draft analysts but fell to New Orleans. Dennis Allen will look to use his versatility as either a SAM or MIKE linebacker this season.

Davis will be the linebacking unit's unquestioned leader for 2020. This is also Davis' last season under contract in New Orleans.  Speculation has Davis, Anzalone, and Baun in the first-team rotation during training camp. Alonso and Elliss are coming off serious injuries but vie for an opportunity in the starting rotation. New Orleans signed UDFA Joe Bachie out of Michigan State and former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo to compete for a roster spot.

Demario - Derick E. Hingle
Saints LB Demario DavisMandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports

The Top 10 LBs on the ESPN list of Top LBs in the NFL:

  1. Bobby Wagner - Seattle Seahawks
  2. Lavonte David - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  3. Eric Kendricks - Minnesota Vikings
  4. Darius Leonard - Indianapolis Colts
  5. DEMARIO DAVIS - SAINTS
  6. Deion Jones - Atlanta Falcons
  7. Tremaine Edmunds - Buffalo Bills
  8. Jamie Collins Sr., Detroit Lions
  9. C.J. Mosley, New York Jets
  10. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Davis was voted an All-Pro by the AP sports writers last season. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and their 50 experts, the task was to evaluate the best players by their respective positions. Next, ESPN would tabulate the voting and process a ranking according to the voters' given value for each player.   

One NFL linebacker said of Demario:

In two seasons, Demario Davis notched 221 total tackles, 161 solo tackles, 22 TFL, 16 PD, 20 QB Hits, 9 Sacks, and 1 INT in New Orleans. He was voted as an AP All-Pro in 2019. The honor was the first in an eight-year NFL career.  New Orleans will have to decide if they will offer a contract extension to Davis or all

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Agull34
Agull34

Even though 5th is a great spot, I would put Davis higher on this list. He does everything from run defense, blitzing, and pass defense, at such a high level.

