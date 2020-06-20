Saints News Network
Eyeing Up the Enemy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints open their 2020 season with a home showdown against an NFC South rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans and Tampa Bay have met 56 times throughout their history, with the Saints holding a 35-21 all-time edge in the series. The Saints are 19-12 against Tampa Bay at home, and have a 16-9 record against the Bucs in Tampa, where the teams will meet again in Week 9. New Orleans has an 18-10 record against the Buccaneers since 2006, the year that quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton arrived to the team and have won the last three games against their divisional foes.

USATSI_11217067_168388561_lowres
Sep 9, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) hauls in a pass for a 50-yard touchdown while defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the third quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Bucs won, 48-40. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay is coming off a 7-9 season in 2019, their third straight year with a losing record and 12th straight campaign without a playoff appearance. The Buccaneers have high hopes for 2020 however, and several prognosticators believe that they will challenge the Saints for NFC South supremacy after several changes this offseason. Today we have a look at the major changes that Tampa underwent and if they could indeed push for their first postseason berth in over a decade.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

2019 record: 7-9 (2nd in NFC South)

Head Coach: Bruce Arians (2nd season with the team; 56-39-1 career record, 7-9 with Buccaneers)

2019 Offensive Statistics

  • 28.6 points/game (3rd in NFL)
  • Total Yards = 3rd
  • Passing = 1st
  • Rushing = 24th

2019 Defensive Statistics

  • 28.1 points/game (29th)
  • Total Yards = 15th
  • Passing = 30th
  • Rushing = 1st

Key Offseason Losses: Jameis Winston (QB), Peyton Barber (RB), Breshad Perriman (WR), Beau Allen (DT), Carl Nassib (DE)

Key Offseason Additions: Tom Brady (QB), Rob Gronkowski (TE), Tristan Wirfs (OT-Rookie), Antoine Winfield Jr. (S-Rookie), Ke'Shawn Vaughn (RB-Rookie), Tyler Johnson (WR-Rookie)

USATSI_13680223_168388561_lowres
Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Cameron Jordan (94) and linebacker Demario Davis (56) in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay made one of the league's biggest offseason headlines by signing Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and second only to Drew Brees in several career passing records. How Brady fares in Bruce Arians’ downfield passing attack bears watching, but he will certainly cut down on the league-leading 32 interceptions that plagued the Bucs last year. 

Brady will have talented targets to throw the ball to in wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, along with his former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski. Ronald Jones II takes over primary duties for a running game that hasn't given much support to its passing attack in recent seasons, hoping to give Brady a more balanced offense. Protecting their almost 43-year-old new quarterback will be vital to Tampa's success. The Buccaneers allowed 47 sacks in 2019, second highest total in the league.

USATSI_11816956_168388561_lowres
Dec 9, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (24) defends during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

More question marks are on the defensive side of the ball for the Buccaneers, who expect improvement from young cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Jamal Dean along with an athletic linebacking corps led by budding star Devin White and Pro Bowler Lavonte David. The Buccaneers can bring heavy pressure on quarterbacks with edge rushers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, both re-signed this offseason, but need better play from their depth at the position. Tampa Bay also hopes for more interior disruption from defensive tackles Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh to take some pressure off its young secondary.

USATSI_13681028_168388561_lowres
Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints won both meetings against Tampa Bay in 2019, first a 31-24 win at home on October 6th then a 34-17 victory in a November 17th rematch in Tampa. The Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady showdowns are great for TV audiences, with the season opener scheduled to be a national game and the November 8th contest a Prime Time showing, but both teams are loaded with star power at the skill positions. The Buccaneers should be an improved team from a year ago. For Tampa Bay to truly challenge New Orleans for the division title they must be able to make plays defensively, establish offensive balance, and show better play along the offensive line.  All are areas where the Saints have been able to dominate their division rival in recent matchups. 

