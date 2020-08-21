Saints Fantasy Football: Drew Brees in 2020

In Drew Brees' final 4 regular-season games of 2019, he produced 113.22 fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues.

After playing in just 11 games last season, Brees finished 22nd amongst QBs in standard scoring fantasy leagues. The NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, tied for fifth in the NFL in TD passes (27) in 2019, despite missing five games because of a UCL injury in his right thumb.

Brees’s 224.76 points in 2019 were his lowest in the last ten years but remained a top 7 QB in PPG scoring. During those ten years (2009-2019), the Super Bowl XLIV MVP has been one of the best fantasy QBs in NFL history. Brees scored over 300 points seven times, including six years in a row (2011-2016).

2020 PROJECTION

A model of consistency in fantasy football, Brees should be considered a top option again in 2020. With the addition of Emmanuel Sanders and a healthy Alvin Kamara, alongside the league’s best WR Michael Thomas, Brees has never had as many offensive weapons as he will in the upcoming season. Barring an injury, the one they call “Breesus” should return to his MVP caliber form. In each of the last four years, Brees has completed at least 70% of his passes, while averaging 4,128 yards and 30 TD passes (280.9 fantasy points).

Brees can easily be a top 5 QB in fantasy scoring this year. The only knock will be that QBs like Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, and Kyler Murray will rack up many more rushing yards and rushing TDs than Brees this year. Realistically the lack of mobility and rushing yard points makes Brees more of a top 7 QB than top 5. Expect another 4,000-yard season from Brees but know that the TD numbers for Brees are what will or will not make him an elite fantasy QB in 2020.

DRAFT PROJECTION: 5th-7th ROUND

Take care of some skill position players first if the plan is to take Brees as your QB1 in fantasy this year. Brees should slip past round five because of not being a dual-threat QB. With the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era ending, it is a "Super Bowl or Bust" season for the Saints. If Drew and the Saints offense play with that mindset, he could be a fantasy football steal in 2020.

