SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame Day
Search

Saints Fantasy Football: Drew Brees in 2020

BtBoylan

In Drew Brees' final 4 regular-season games of 2019, he produced 113.22 fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues.

After playing in just 11 games last season, Brees finished 22nd amongst QBs in standard scoring fantasy leagues. The NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, tied for fifth in the NFL in TD passes (27) in 2019, despite missing five games because of a UCL injury in his right thumb. 

Brees’s 224.76 points in 2019 were his lowest in the last ten years but remained a top 7 QB in PPG scoring. During those ten years (2009-2019), the Super Bowl XLIV MVP has been one of the best fantasy QBs in NFL history. Brees scored over 300 points seven times, including six years in a row (2011-2016).

  

2020 PROJECTION

A model of consistency in fantasy football, Brees should be considered a top option again in 2020. With the addition of Emmanuel Sanders and a healthy Alvin Kamara, alongside the league’s best WR Michael Thomas, Brees has never had as many offensive weapons as he will in the upcoming season. Barring an injury, the one they call “Breesus” should return to his MVP caliber form. In each of the last four years, Brees has completed at least 70% of his passes, while averaging 4,128 yards and 30 TD passes (280.9 fantasy points).

Brees can easily be a top 5 QB in fantasy scoring this year. The only knock will be that QBs like Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, and Kyler Murray will rack up many more rushing yards and rushing TDs than Brees this year. Realistically the lack of mobility and rushing yard points makes Brees more of a top 7 QB than top 5. Expect another 4,000-yard season from Brees but know that the TD numbers for Brees are what will or will not make him an elite fantasy QB in 2020. 

DRAFT PROJECTION: 5th-7th ROUND

Take care of some skill position players first if the plan is to take Brees as your QB1 in fantasy this year. Brees should slip past round five because of not being a dual-threat QB. With the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era ending, it is a "Super Bowl or Bust" season for the Saints. If Drew and the Saints offense play with that mindset, he could be a fantasy football steal in 2020.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints at Dolphins: An Epic Comeback for a Historic Season in 2009

Fox 8 will rebroadcast four of the Saints' epic games in the team's recent history. Here's my tale of the Saints vs. Dolphins game in 2009.

Kyle T. Mosley

Bob Rose

What drafting Patrick Mahomes would have cost the Saints

The New Orleans Saints nearly drafted their "Quarterback of the Future" in 2017, but it would have cost the team much of it's talented nucleus.

Bob Rose

Saints Release Rookie CB Tino Ellis

New Orleans waives a rookie defensive back.

Bob Rose

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 4, Cam Jordan

Cam Jordan turned in one of the Saints best single-season franchise sack performances in 2019, and should have another strong year as an encore.

John Hendrix

Why the short-term absences of Andrus Peat and Josh Hill could benefit the Saints

New Orleans has the opportunity to further develop their depth with the injuries to Andrus Peat and Josh Hill.

Bob Rose

Hopefully, Josh Hill's injury [tweak] will not become a concern for the Saints

Saints tight end Josh Hill is an important piece to the New Orleans offense. Will his injury be an issue for the Saints at training camp?

Kyle T. Mosley

Bob Rose

Saints News: Sean Payton recommends an NFL Playoff Bubble

In a recent NFL Competition Committee call, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton recommended using a "bubble" for the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

BtBoylan

Saints News: Saints sign Ethan Wolf at Tight End

The New Orleans Saints are signing second-year TE Ethan Wolf following an injury to tight end Josh Hill.

BtBoylan

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 5, Demario Davis

Demario Davis has been one of the best free agent additions the Saints have ever landed, and this could be his best season yet.

John Hendrix

Saints Injury Report: Andrus Peat has a broken thumb

New Orleans Saints LG Andrus Peat and TE Josh Hill miss practice on Monday due to injuries.

BtBoylan

BtBoylan