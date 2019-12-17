DREW BREES

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The man they call “Breesus” continues his Monday Night Football dominance following a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Brees gave the MNF viewers another record-breaking moment that was highlighted in a near perfect performance from the future Hall of Famer. When he located Josh Hill for a five-yard touchdown pass in the endzone, Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes.

Brees' spectacular night culminated with passing for 29/30 attempts for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns. His lone incompletion to RB Latavius Murray was the only blemish for Brees on the night. He set an NFL record for completion percentage in a single game at 96.7%, passing former teammate Phillip Rivers who held the record at 96.6% set last season.

This was not he first time Brees set an NFL record in primetime. Brees has set four major NFL passing records on Sunday or Monday Night Football over his career.

December 26, 2011: Brees passes Marino for most passing yards in a single season

October 7, 2012: Brees passes Unitas for consecutive games with a TD pass

October 8, 2018: Brees passes Manning for career passing yards

December 17, 2019: Brees passes Manning for career TD passes

C.J GARDNER-JOHNSON

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints were without standout safety Vonn Bell on Monday night. Bell, who leads the league in forced fumbles (5) has played at a Pro-Bowl level in his fourth season in the league. In his absence, rookie C.J Gardner-Johnson’s next man up mentality proved to provide the spark the Saints defensive backfield has direly needed.

Gardner-Johnson led the Saints defense with eight total tackles on the evening to go along with two tackles for loss and a pass defended. The versatile defensive back from Florida has stepped into the starting lineup for the Saints in multiple spots, including strong safety and nickel corner. Gardner-Johnson exited the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion, updates on the injury will be available on Wednesday’s injury report.

MICHAEL THOMAS

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Brees’ near perfect game, Thomas came into the Superdome locked and loaded on Monday Night. In the first half alone, Thomas caught 10 passes for over 100 yards and collected the game’s first touchdown. This was Thomas’ eighth game with double-digit receptions this season, thus setting a new NFL record.

After his 12-reception performance for 128 yards and one touchdown, Thomas finds himself as the Saints single season record holder for receptions in a season breaking his own record of 125 from last season. “Can’t Guard Mike” has 133 receptions through 14 games, which is the fourth most in a single season in NFL history. With 11 receptions over the final two games of the season Thomas would pass Marvin Harrison for the most receptions in a single season. A record Harrison set back in 2002.

DEMARIO DAVIS

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

While it was not a stat stuffing performance by Davis, it was yet another game that the middle linebacker had a vital impact. Finishing with only three tackles Davis’ impact was not in the run game, but in pass coverage. Davis held tight end Jack Doyle to only 2 receptions for 21 yards and defended two pass attempts to the 6’6" target on third down.

The Saints defense was stifling against Indianapolis, holding Brissett and company to only 205 yards of offense and 16 first downs, five of which came on the Colts’ final drive of the game in “garbage time”. The defense’s effort and ability to shut down the running attack, headed by Marlon Mack allowed them to key in on matchups and dominate the Colts drive after drive.

WHO DAT NATION

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was rocking all night long, and that is to the energy the fans brought to the game. Whether it be because of Brees’ chance at making history, the final home regular season game of the season, or a mixture of both, it was a true Dome field advantage for the Saints on national television.

Whether you were in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome or watching from home, the energy, excitement, and emotions were visible and felt throughout the ballgame. The Saints may have played their most complete game of the season; the Saints fans' support and disrupting noise was apparent on MNF and showed the league that the Saints are not the only ones to contend with through the playoffs. The Who Dat Nation will be a difficult opponent as well.

