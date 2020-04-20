It's the week of the NFL Draft, and we're that much closer to knowing what the New Orleans Saints will ultimately do. The team has just one selection on the first night (Thursday), and things are sure to look very different than previous years based on COVID-19 forcing everyone to draft remotely. Overall, the Saints have five picks in the draft, which may or may not change when it's all said and done. Like last time, we're only focusing on making the picks as is, but there's always a chance to see Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis make a trade up to get who they want. Here's how things played out.

Round One, 24th Overall: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Previous Pick: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Kenneth Murray was available, for those interested. Higgins was previously highlighted on our potential first-round targets piece, and there's a lot to love on what he could bring to the Saints as an outside threat opposite of Michael Thomas. When New Orleans landed Emmanuel Sanders, it absolutely gave them some flexibility in the offense. With Sanders, you got a player that could rotate in the slot or play outside. In turn, that allows the team to take someone like Higgins, a bigger and more physical receiver that could be dangerous in the red zone. He's compared most to A.J. Green, one of two receivers that he's stated he mirrors his game after.

Round Three, 88th Overall: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Previous Pick: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

Florida State football wasn't that great, but Cam Akers was and made the most of the situation. Whether he's taking a screen pass or running North-South, he has the elusiveness and speed to extend the play. His good vision should translate well in the league, and could be a three-down back in the right system. There's just a lot to love about Akers when you check out his tape, and he fits the mold of a prototypical Sean Payton back. Of course, the Saints have their one-two punch for 2020, but someone to push the recently signed Dwayne Washington wouldn't be a bad thing. Akers could legitimately make a case for playing time.

Round Four, 130th Overall: Evan Weaver, LB, California

Previous Pick: Quartney Davis, WR, TAMU

Linebacker is a need the Saints have, but it remains to be seen when they'll potentially address drafting one. Depending on how the board falls, Patrick Queen and Kenneth Murray are the targets most likely to be available to New Orleans in the first round. Evan Weaver, who was the Pac-12 defensive player of the year in 2019, looks to be a good two-down specialist at the next level, with starting quality potential. He could go as early as the third round, but the evaluations and scouting reports all over the place. Weaver would be someone to throw in the middle, and just let him diagnose and do the rest. He would be like a younger A.J. Klein.

Round Five, 169th Overall: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

Previous Pick: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

In my previous mock draft, I took Parkinson in the third. In all fairness, it was probably a big reach. The way this fell allowed me to nab him in the fifth round, as he's more of a Round 4-5 guy. His red zone appeal can be incredible, assuming that he gets drafted to the right fit. It also helps when you stand at 6-foot-7. His value is more in the passing game, which is where the Saints could use him. We don't know what's ultimately going to happen with Taysom Hill's role in 2020, so that's the thought process here.

Round Six, 203rd Overall: Cameron Clark, OL, UNC-Charlotte

Previous Pick: Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson

Cameron Clark is a late-round prospect who can play all over the offensive line. In 2018, Clark was Conference USA's top-graded pass-blocker on Pro Football Focus. He's had a ton of teams interested in him, and could be taken earlier than the sixth round. He'll need a little refinement in his technique and game, being that he's more of a project. However, the reward and right setting could pay off in a huge way. He can shine in both the run and pass game.

The draft kicks off on Thursday night, with live coverage starting at 7 p.m. CT on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC.