3 Keys to September for the Saints

It's difficult to project what to expect when it comes to the first few weeks of NFL action, and those who start strong are hardly guaranteed a spot in the postseason. Still, September is a big month, as we've already kicked off the NFL's 101st season. The New Orleans Saints enter 2020 as one of the favorites, being linked to a Super Bowl appearance being heavily favored in the power rankings. Saints fans are hoping Sean Payton's squad come out of the gate strong, and here are three keys to September success for the black and gold.

Weather the storm

September isn't particularly a good month for the Saints, as they're just 24-20 under Sean Payton. Over the past two seasons, they've managed to start out 2-1 through their first three games, and that's all we're asking for facing the Bucs, Raiders, and Packers. 3-0 would be ideal and is actually realistic, but some early season jitters are acceptable given how this season has shaped up. Not having fans for Week 1 and Week 3 will be a huge disadvantage for the Saints, but they can manage.

Injuries are already a bit of a concern for players like Marcus Davenport (elbow) and Cesar Ruiz (ankle), and hopefully it's nothing long-term for either of them. The depth behind those two should be fine, and should make it where they don't have to rush back to the field. Put it this way, let the ugliness come out early, and then worry about the next key.

Make the adjustments

No preseason and a shortened 'training camp' could lead to some sloppy football early on. Of course, you saw what the Chiefs did on Thursday night and know that that may not be a big deal. However, you're going to expect a period of adjustment to fast-paced football against others while getting used to new rules and such. Of course, we're ready to see Drew Brees release that deep ball, because his arm was praised for its strength in training camp.

The Saints coaching staff is very underrated, and they have several positional and assistant coaches that are destined for bigger roles in the future. That expertise is probably something that's overlooked, because you can have the best-laid game plans and have to adjust them because of what the opposition throws your way. As it seems like an understatement or stating the obvious, in-game adjustments will be a big difference in the first few games for the Saints and the entire season.

Worry about your frickin' meat

The outside perspective from the national media always reaches 11 at this time of the year, as we know how hard everyone is riding the Bucs train right now. Honestly, it feels like New Orleans is playing in a space where they are viewed as one of the top teams, but everyone is secretly waiting for them to fail. The contract situations have been worked out for players like Alvin Kamara, while all of the crazy off-the-field storylines we have seen over the past several months is in the past.

The Saints are team that should do their talking on the football field, and we know how petty Sean Payton can be to prove a point. If you're going to be viewed as one of the favorites, then the best way is to show it on the field. New Orleans can silence a lot of the noise in Week 1, but they don't necessarily have to. Plus, given how the past few postseasons have went, that's where they'll be judged the hardest.