After a heartbreaking overtime loss in the Wild Card round to the Minnesota vikings, the New Orleans Saints will now turn their attention to the new NFL season after taking some time to process things. The Saints will own the 24th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, which is behind the New England Patriots.

Here's the full draft order.

Bengals Redskins Lions Giants Dolphins Chargers Panthers Cardinals Jaguars Browns Jets Raiders Colts Buccaneers Broncos Falcons Cowboys Dolphins Raiders Jaguars TBD TBD Patriots Saints

The Saints own the following picks.

Round 1 (24th overall)

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

The Miami Dolphins own their 2nd Round pick (trade up for Erik McCoy), while the New York Giants own the 7th Round pick (Eli Apple trade). Naturally, it's a bit too soon to start looking into what this team will need next season, and we will have to see what free agency brings as well even before that. The futures of Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater will obviously be hot spots to monitor, and the Saints will have to make some interesting decisions to keep putting a contender out on the field.

The NFL Draft will be held in Paradise, Nevada from April 23-25. Four networks (ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ABC) are set to have coverage, and as usual Round 1 goes on Thursday night, Rounds 2-3 will be Friday night, and Rounds 4-7 will go all day Saturday starting around noon.