NFL Draft Day 3: How to watch and what to look for from the Saints

For as long as we've waited for the NFL draft to come, it seemingly has flown by. Today marks the final day of selecting prospects, and it would appear the New Orleans Saints aren't going to be one of them. Last night, the Saints traded away all of their Day 3 picks to the Vikings to select Dayton's Adam Trautman towards the end of Round 3. Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis both felt the compensation for what they traded for the pick was adequate, and the draft formula for pick value supports it. This is a day where you get to see a lot of late-round gems taken, and it should not disappoint.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25th at 12 p.m. ET

How to Watch: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes

How to Stream: fuboTV

How to Listen: ESPN Radio, Sirius XM NFL Radio, Westwood One

Draft-A-Thon Streaming: NFL.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch Prime, Twitter, Yahoo Sports

Day Three - What to look for from the Saints

The draft is seemingly over for the Saints, and they're okay with that. Here's a recap of who they've selected up to this point.

Round 1 (24th Overall) - Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

Round 3 (74th Overall) - Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Round 3 (105th Overall) - Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

Both Payton and Loomis said on Friday night that they'll be using today to pay close attention to what happens in front of them and make their preparations to add undrafted rookie free agents. The Saints feel like they've added three high-quality players to their team, and each fit specific needs the team has. There's always the possibility of them trading something to get a player, but it seems unlikely.