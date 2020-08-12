Coach Payton's amusing troll of Cam Jordan for Tardiness Tweet

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was trolled by Saints head coach Sean Payton this morning as Cam may have been late for practice.

Sean Payton should be named "Master of the Troll" for the Who Dat Nation.

This morning, the star defensive end alluded to in a tweeted of possibly being late for Saints training camp practice.

He tweeted out, catching every light today. Laugh out loud streetlights knows. I got practice today. Laugh out loud. Don't rush. Take your time.

In a classic Sean Payton response, New Orleans head coach responded with a tweet of his own to his defensive leader, "those lights, not payin your fine."

Cam could only reply as a good pupil, "Roger that."

We know Sean Payton can be humorous and shade with the best in business. He takes advantage of situations and is able to make light of circumstances. As my mother would tell me, "inside of every sarcastic response, there's some truth." In the Who Dat Nation, there's Sean Payton.

At the beginning of training camp, linebacker Demario Davis reflected on the training moment DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, now known as Ceedy Duce, took a shot at Coach Payton and dissed him in a rap song. The next day, Payton responded with a rap of his own and eviscerated the young defensive back.

The New Orleans Saints have been going through voluntary sequestering at Loews New Orleans Hotel in downtown New Orleans. The team has plans to begin full-practice on August 17th at Saints headquarters.

More details on the Saints and training camp will be posted on the Saints News Network for Sports Illustrated.