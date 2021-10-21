Podcast: BLEAV in Saints Talks Saints and Seahawks

The Saints were able to get a bit healthier with their bye week. Terrance Copper and John Hendrix talk about what that means for New Orleans the rest of the way, as well as how they'll handle the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

The Saints and Seahawks are gearing up to meet on Monday Night Football to close out Week 7. This year, I've partnered up with the BLEAV Podcast Network and have been joined by 10-year NFL veteran Terrance Copper to produce BLEAV in Saints for the 2021 season.

Our latest episode previews the game, discussing what both teams need to do win and who might be the hungrier team in Seattle. You can check out the embedded episode below.

Additionally, you can find the direct link to our show here. We can also be found on Apple and Spotify. Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!

