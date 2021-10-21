Podcast: BLEAV in Saints Talks Saints and Seahawks

BLEAV in Saints: Previewing Monday Night Football
The Saints were able to get a bit healthier with their bye week. Terrance Copper and John Hendrix talk about what that means for New Orleans the rest of the way, as well as how they'll handle the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
The Saints and Seahawks are gearing up to meet on Monday Night Football to close out Week 7. This year, I've partnered up with the BLEAV Podcast Network and have been joined by 10-year NFL veteran Terrance Copper to produce BLEAV in Saints for the 2021 season.
Our latest episode previews the game, discussing what both teams need to do win and who might be the hungrier team in Seattle. You can check out the embedded episode below.
Additionally, you can find the direct link to our show here. We can also be found on Apple and Spotify. Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!
Read More Saints News
- Erik McCoy: "I’m Feeling Very Good About Coming Back"
- First Look: Saints vs. Seahawks
- Saints Alexander, Smith, and Davenport Set to Return from Injured Reserve, Per Report
- Report: Saints Sign G Forrest Lamp to Practice Squad
- Saints Sign RB Lamar Miller to Practice Squad
- Saints vs. Seahawks Series History
- Wil Lutz Designated to Return From IR
- Michael Thomas Believed to Be a Few Weeks Away
- Saints Face Interesting Week Ahead
- Saints All-Time Record After a Bye Week
- 5 Takeaways From the Saints' First 5 Games
- Saints All-Time Record After a Bye Week
- Saints Bye Report: Special Teams
- Saints Bye Report: Defensive Performance
- Saints Bye Report: Offensive Statistics