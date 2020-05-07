New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule release analysis from the Saints News Network reporters John Hendrix, Bob Rose, Brendan Boylan, Dr. Carla Antoine, and Host, Kyle T. Mosley.

LIVE STREAM (7 PM CST/8 PM EST)

New Orleans Saints 2020 Opponents

NFC South: Bucs, Falcons, Panthers

NFC Opponents: Packers, Lions, Bears, 49ers, Eagles, and Vikings

AFC West Opponents: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Broncos

The most teams New Orleans will play in 2020 have playoff potential in the NFL. The opponents' strength of schedule is misleading in my opinion.

Based on opponents' win percentage from last season, the Saints' 2020 schedule is relatively easy. New Orleans' 2020 opponents went 125-130-1 with a .490 collective win percentage last season, which places the Saints at No. 24 in strength of schedule rankings. Sporting News

New Orleans will face the following top tier quarterbacks and their offenses: Brady, Mahomes, Rodgers, Ryan, Garoppolo and Cousins. Stafford, Bridgewater, and Wentz will not be pushovers. 2020 will be interesting, especially if teams will not have fan support in a majority of these games because of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown mandates. City of New Orleans Mayor Cantrell believes Saints "games with no fans will be the best way" of preventing more novel coronavirus infections and outbreaks.

The New Orleans Saints boasted a 13-3 record for a second-straight season in 2019's regular season. The team lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs, 20-26 in OT. Drew Brees re-signed a 2-yr deal with the Saints to remain as the starting quarterback through 2021.