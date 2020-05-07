Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Saints 2020 Schedule Release Breakdown (STREAMING LIVE)

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule release analysis from the Saints News Network reporters John Hendrix, Bob Rose, Brendan Boylan, Dr. Carla Antoine, and Host, Kyle T. Mosley.

LIVE STREAM (7 PM CST/8 PM EST)

New Orleans Saints 2020 Opponents

NFC South:  Bucs, Falcons, Panthers

NFC Opponents:  Packers, Lions, Bears, 49ers, Eagles, and Vikings

AFC West Opponents:  Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Broncos

The most teams New Orleans will play in 2020 have playoff potential in the NFL.   The opponents' strength of schedule is misleading in my opinion.  

New Orleans will face the following top tier quarterbacks and their offenses:  Brady, Mahomes, Rodgers, Ryan, Garoppolo and Cousins.   Stafford, Bridgewater, and Wentz will not be pushovers.  2020 will be interesting, especially if teams will not have fan support in a majority of these games because of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown mandates.   City of New Orleans Mayor Cantrell believes Saints "games with no fans will be the best way" of preventing more novel coronavirus infections and outbreaks.

The New Orleans Saints boasted a 13-3 record for a second-straight season in 2019's regular season.  The team lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs, 20-26 in OT.  Drew Brees re-signed a 2-yr deal with the Saints to remain as the starting quarterback through 2021.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Running Backs have depth; Who's behind Kamara and Murray?

The New Orleans Saints go into 2020 with a pair of dangerous playmakers at running back and the young talented ones to watch.

Bob Rose

by

AndrewAudu

Saints QB Depth Chart, Post-Draft

Will QB Drew Brees continue to play at a Hall of Fame level in 2020 for the New Orleans Saints?

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints SMU Alumni led to DL Margus Hunt signing with New Orleans

Margus Hunt's SMU Alums already on the Saints made his free agency decision an easy one.

BtBoylan

by

carlaantoine

Drew Brees and Tom Brady to Battle in New Orleans, Week 1

The NFL has set the New Orleans Saints to battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener in New Orleans on September 13, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST. Fox Sports is reported to broadcast the game inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

John Hendrix

Analyzing the 2020 Saints schedule

The Saints have an interesting road stretch on their hands for the 2020 schedule, as well as a lot of late kickoffs. They'll also have a total of five prime time games.

John Hendrix

2020 Saints schedule revealed

The Saints are featured in five prime time games in 2020, with three of them coming all before their Week 6 bye.

John Hendrix

Saints deemed third-highest passionate sports fan base in America

A recent Forbes study of 123 professional teams across America concluded that the Saints have the third-highest passionate sports fan base.

John Hendrix

Bayou Blitz: Guests - Saints DB Keith Washington and Mike Detillier (LIVE STREAM)

The Bayou Blitz Podcast will have special guests Saints rookie CB Keith Washington and NFL Draft Expert Mike Detillier. Hosts: Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley

Kyle T. Mosley

NFL takes a tenacious stand against COVID-19, Saints plan to return in 2020

The National Football League and Commissioner Roger Goodell takes a tenacious stand against COVID-19 for a 2020 Regular Season. But will it happen in 2020?

Dr.C

by

BtBoylan

Saints schedule expected to drop this week by NFL

The NFL is expected to release the 2020 schedule this week, which won't have any international games. However, we're just eager to see how the Saints season stacks up.

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose