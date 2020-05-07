Saints 2020 Schedule Release Breakdown (STREAMING LIVE)
Kyle T. Mosley
New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule release analysis from the Saints News Network reporters John Hendrix, Bob Rose, Brendan Boylan, Dr. Carla Antoine, and Host, Kyle T. Mosley.
LIVE STREAM (7 PM CST/8 PM EST)
New Orleans Saints 2020 Opponents
NFC South: Bucs, Falcons, Panthers
NFC Opponents: Packers, Lions, Bears, 49ers, Eagles, and Vikings
AFC West Opponents: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Broncos
The most teams New Orleans will play in 2020 have playoff potential in the NFL. The opponents' strength of schedule is misleading in my opinion.
New Orleans will face the following top tier quarterbacks and their offenses: Brady, Mahomes, Rodgers, Ryan, Garoppolo and Cousins. Stafford, Bridgewater, and Wentz will not be pushovers. 2020 will be interesting, especially if teams will not have fan support in a majority of these games because of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown mandates. City of New Orleans Mayor Cantrell believes Saints "games with no fans will be the best way" of preventing more novel coronavirus infections and outbreaks.
The New Orleans Saints boasted a 13-3 record for a second-straight season in 2019's regular season. The team lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs, 20-26 in OT. Drew Brees re-signed a 2-yr deal with the Saints to remain as the starting quarterback through 2021.