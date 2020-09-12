SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints or Bucs: Who has the Upper Edge in the NFC South?

Kyle T. Mosley

Who Has the Upper Edge In The NFC South?  Is it the Drew Brees and the Saints?  Or, could it be Tom Brady and the Bucs?

The Buccaneers became a trendy pick among NFL analysts after acquiring quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and running back Lennard Fournette. However, the Saints retained the majority of one of the deepest rosters in the NFL. Also, GM Mickey Loomis' team made some splashes in free agency of their own, which could catapult the team to their 4th straight division title.         

When comparing New Orleans with Tampa, the overwhelming amount of depth the Saints have becomes apparent. There is no weak link for the Black and Gold, as the Saints have paired developing young talent with veteran leaders at almost every position. Even usual weaknesses during the Sean Payton era, such as the secondary, have gradually progressed, which has set up prolonged success for the team.

The Saints 2020 starting secondary coming of CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Janoris Jenkins, S Malcolm Jenkins, S Marcus Williams, and DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson have produced an average Pro Football Focus grade 72.4 in 2019. Their grade is a surprise, considering the defensive backfield's poor play against the pass over the last decade. The secondary is just one example of how deep the roster is in New Orleans.

When evaluating the Buccaneers roster, it may have the star power to battle with the Saints, but there are multiple holes in their roster. Tampa Bay’s secondary will be their biggest issue as it looks closer to the putrid Saints’ groups from 2014-2016 than one that will help contribute to a division title.

The Bucs do have three-fourths of their 2019 starters returning in 2020. However, those players did not grade well last season. The secondary group of CB Sean Murthy-Bunting, CB Carlton Davis, and FS Jordan White combined for a 60.2 Pro Football Focus grade, which is 14.3 points worse than the Saints starting trio of Lattimore, Jenkins, and Williams. Add to that an inexperienced rookie in Antonie Winfield Jr, and Tampa Bay may find serious problems defending the pass in 2020.

Opposed to upgrading their secondary, Tampa Bay improved their offense, which scored the 4th most points and accumulated the 3rd most yards. The moves to add Brady, Gronkowski, as well as Fournette are flashy and will help their offense more efficient in 2020. However, allocating all their resources to improving strength in a few areas does not seem like the most responsible scenario for the team. They need depth.

Down in the Big Easy, the Saints did the exact opposite of the Buccaneers. They may not have signed a large number of free-agents, but they do have the quality. They added two marquee veterans in safety Malcolm Jenkins and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to fill two of two critical holes.

Jenkins perfectly fits in the Saints’ secondary. He will help communicate with the young talent and will undoubtedly make Tom Brady frustrated when they match up. Sanders will be the perfect complementary receiving threat behind 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas. In addition to these free-agent additions, the Saints retained most of last year’s roster. They drafted three talented rookies expected to contribute right out of the gate in center/guard Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zach Baun, and tight end Adam Trautman.

As much as the national media may want to go with the sexy pick and select Tampa Bay to win the NFC South, New Orleans is the better team. The Buccaneers feel like another cautionary tale about how winning the offseason does not typically correlate with winning come the Fall.

The Saints have elite depth, loads of star power, and made calculated offseason deals to improve for this season. This team looks not only headed for another NFC South division title over Tampa Bay but also a deep playoff run on the quest for their second Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans.

*This article was written by Saints News Network's Intern, Andrew Gullotta.  Andrew hosts the Who Dat Discussion each week.

Andrew's latest episode on the Saints-Bucs game.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
SamL
SamL

Great article!

Dr.C
Dr.C

Editor

Great article Andrew. I'm with Drew Brees & my Saints all season!!!♥️ Job well done and looking forward to more.

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Malcolm Jenkins returns as a Leader in New Orleans

Sean Payton realized later allowing Malcolm Jenkins to leave New Orleans was a mistake. Today, Jenkins returns to Saints hoping to his original franchise garner a second title of their own.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Six Bold Predictions for the Saints in 2020

How do you think the Saints will do in 2020? Here are my bold predictions for the New Orleans Saints this season.

Bob Rose

by

Edstory

Starting strong is overrated for Saints

The Saints are the strongest team in September, and shouldn't be judged on how they come out of the gate on Sunday.

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

Saints rule Cesar Ruiz and Marcus Davenport out for Week 1

Cesar Ruiz won't make his rookie debut on Sunday, and the Saints will also be missing Marcus Davenport.

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

2020 Saints Game-by-Game Predictions

Just in time for Week 1, we look into a hypothetical crystal ball to play out the 2020 Saints season and predict their final record and game-by-game results.

John Hendrix

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 2, Drew Brees

It may or may not be the last year for Drew Brees, and he should have a season to remember with the Saints.

John Hendrix

My Predictions for the 2020 NFL Season

The NFL is finally back.  Here are my projections for the 2020 season.

Bob Rose

Alvin Kamara, Saints reach contract extension

The Saints and Alvin Kamara will be together for a little while longer after reaching a contract extension.

John Hendrix

Saints Defense vs. Buccaneers Offense Preview in Week 1

Many believe that the Buccaneers are Super Bowl contenders with the addition of QB Tom Brady and new offensive weapons. The New Orleans Saints defense hopes to squash that optimism with their own championship-level defense.

Bob Rose

by

GreyBleauMat2020

Keys to a New Orleans Victory: Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay

The Saints News Network Krewe shares their keys to victory against the Buccaneers in Week 1.

BtBoylan