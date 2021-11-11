After All, The Saints Really 'Didn't Have the Juice' to Land OBJ

New Orleans could not persuade Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with the team for the remainder of the season. Why?

Once OBJ became a free agent, I asked the question, "Do the Saints have the Juice to land Odell Beckham, Jr?"

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports



Reports say head coach Sean Payton placed multiple calls to OBJ during the recruitment process.

Beckham weighed his options and finally decided to take his talent to Hollywood and sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

I believe losing Jameis Winston and not having a big named quarterback was one factor. Another, the upset loss to the Falcons. Third, the Saints' postseason track record could be a negative.

A fan sent me a message that the postseason would be the issue no one is addressing—a valid point.

Are the Saints garnering the reputation of having excellent regular season teams but having 'not so great' postseason runs? Multiple double-digit winning seasons are good, but to faltering in the playoffs is a problem.

Snakebitten!

Besides the financial limitations in New Orleans, it's hard to argue against the Rams' Hollywood-esque glow.

Offensively, they have the firepower with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee, and Sony Michel as offensive weapons that he can help accentuate.

On the flip side, the defense boasts the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Aaron Donald. Next, they acquired pass rusher Von Miller, and you cannot forget about Jalen Ramsey at cornerback.

As for New Orleans, the Saints placed themselves in this position with years for not drafting or signing a true No. 2 wide receiver to pair with Michael Thomas.

Years.

It's not a slight on the current receivers, but it isn't easy to think otherwise, last in the league as a receiving corps. Ouch!

OBJ wasn't a massive loss for the Saints, but he undoubtedly could have helped their cause. It's time to move on.

Sean Payton can still guide his underdogs to the 2022 NFL Postseason, but how deep will they go with Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill?

We shall see.

