Week 3: Saints Final Injury Report

The Saints have released their final injury report for Week 3's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Packers, which sees two players ruled out.

Saints Friday Injury Report

Out: Michael Thomas (ankle), Chase Hansen (hip)

Questionable: Marcus Davenport (elbow), Trey Hendrickson (groin), Ty Montgomery (hamstring), David Onyemata (calf)

Michael Thomas was once again not spotted by the media at the open portion of practice, while Marcus Davenport (elbow) returned on Thursday. Both Trey Hendrickson and Terron Armstead are dealing with groin injuries yesterday, while Malcolm Brown didn't participate due to a foot injury. So, Brown and Armstead's status are an encouraging sign, and we might be able to see Davenport for the first time this season.

With Thomas out, the Saints will once again have a heavy dose of Tre'Quan Smith. The Saints will also look for some bigger production from Emmanuel Sanders and Jared Cook. For the Packers, they look to be without Davante Adams (hamstring), who is listed as doubtful.