Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Chargers in Week 5

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) play on Monday Night Football for the second time this season, this time at home against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-3). The Chargers will face their third consecutive NFC SOUTH opponent after posting losses to the Panthers and Buccaneers in back to back weeks. The Saints look to build off of last week's victory over the Lions and continue to build momentum going into the BYE week. Below is the Saints News Network Krewe's 'Keys to a Saints Victory' in Week 5 against the Chargers.

Bob Rose

Biggest Key to Saints Victory: WRs Sanders and Smith

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints secondary will be greatly tested by L.A. wideouts Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and TE Hunter Henry. New Orleans should be able to rush Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert and contain their running game, especially with the Chargers missing three starters along the offensive line. The biggest key to victory for the Saints in this one, however, will be on the offensive side.

Alvin Kamara will again be a huge part of the game plan, and the offensive line must establish control against talented L.A. defensive linemen Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery. But the most important factor will be the New Orleans wide receivers. Yes, they will again be without Michael Thomas but are going up against a Chargers secondary missing two Pro Bowlers. Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith were major keys in the offensive success last week against Detroit, and must again be productive if the Saints will have any success down the field.

Drew Brees has always been a little extra intense when he's taken on his former team. I think he's going to look to make some plays down the field in what is likely to be the final time he plays the franchise who drafted him. For their signal-caller to have success, Sanders and Smith must continue the role that they had last week.

Kyle T. Mosley

3 Keys for the Saints to defeat the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Credit: USA Today Sports

Ground and Pound. Continue to have the offense go through the running backs. Los Angeles' run defense is 14th in the league, allow 110.7 yards/game for 4.5 yards/attempt. A potent rushing attack will allow the Saints to control the tempo of the contest. Make Chargers One-Dimensional. New Orleans run defense still has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 46 consecutive games. Force the talented young quarterback to become pass-happy and throw a couple of picks in the secondary. Special Teams must be Special. My friend and colleague Coach Rick Gaille would say this weekly to his teams and on the air. Punter Thomas Morstead is the secret to this sauce. As he did in Week 1, Morstead must pin the Chargers inside their 10 yard-lines to start possessions. Make the field long, and the night could become longer for Herbert and his offense.

John Hendrix

Biggest Key to Saints Victory: Back to Roots

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The early bye week is probably a big blessing in disguise for the Saints. They look to get back several of their starters for this game but are still going to be without a handful of them. New Orleans made some big strides last week against the Lions, and we're wanting to see if that was for real or not.

If the offense can replicate the type of success from last week, then that certainly takes some pressure off the defense. Should the team get Michael Thomas back, it will be an incredible boost for Drew Brees and company. The chemistry is growing with Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith, and the run game is already producing well with Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. Adding Thomas to the rhythm, although there is no hurry, will be big for the Saints.

Defensively, the team has to clean up some things, mainly on third down. Justin Herbert poses an interesting challenge, and we'll see if they're up to the task.

Carla Antoine

Biggest Key to Saints Victory: Replicate Last Week, Play a Balanced Game and Take Advantage of a Bruised Defense

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Saints are concluding Week 5 with a Monday night showdown featuring Drew Brees and his former team. Here is what the Saints need to do to win tonight.

First, replicate last week’s efforts. Second, play a balanced game offensively. Third, utilize your multitude of offensive weapons. Finally, take advantage of the Chargers’ bruised defense. With an adequate run game, the team can better control time of possession.

The major key to victory will be managing penalties. The Saints have given up over 250 yards in defensive pass interference penalties. In short, the Saints have to control what they can control. Let’s finish Week 5 with a win over the Chargers.

Brendan Boylan

Biggest Key to Saints Victory: The Defensive Line

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) celebrates after a sack with defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Make Herbert Uncomfortable Early: The Saints face a rookie quarterback in Justin Herbert who earned high praise from Head Coach Sean Payton earlier this week. On top of the high praise the Rose Bowl MVP is coming off of his best week as a pro, completing 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards and 3 TDs. With a silent Superdome there is no crowd to help make the young QB antsy, the team will have to do it themselves with the pass rush. Take Advantage of Chargers Injuries: Los Angeles comes into Monday banged up offensively, missing starting RB Austin Ekeler, who was placed on IR this week, and two offensive lineman in RG Trai Turner and RT Bryan Bulaga. New Orleans must take advantage of the absence of the trio of key players and disrupt the backfield in both the run and passing attack. Get Cameron Jordan Going: It has been a quiet start to 2020 for the All-Pro defensive end but last week Saints fans finally saw his signature "Levels" celebration following his first sack of the season. In a game where two starting offensive lineman are OUT and there is a rookie under center... Jordan's eye must be wide and looking to feast.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.si.com/nfl/saints or www.saintnews.net.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook