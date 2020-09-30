SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

First Look: Saints vs. Lions

John Hendrix

The Saints (1-2) are hoping to get things corrected in Week 4 and avoid losing three straight. Standing in their way are the Lions (1-2), who just picked up their first victory of the season on the road against the Cardinals. New Orleans is just 3-7-1 in Detroit, losing their last game in 2014 in very heartbreaking Stanley Jean-Baptiste fashion. 

What to Watch For

Injuries and availability. Jared Cook (groin) and Andrus Peat (ankle) both exited the Packers game early, and their status will be one to watch as the week progresses. The Saints could be without both, but at the same time could be getting Marcus Davenport (elbow) and David Onyemata (calf) back in the lineup. If Cook can't go, we might see more Taysom Hill at tight end to run alongside Josh Hill and Adam Trautman, and Nick Easton will fill in at left guard for Peat. Of course, we are waiting to see if Michael Thomas (ankle) will come back to the lineup. That would be a huge boost for New Orleans, as his absence has been clearly felt.

Is a defensive turnaround imminent? The Saints defense has struggled in the past couple games, and that's probably putting it lightly. Third down issues have plagued them, some of which can be attributed to bad penalties. The team has also given up a ton of big plays, which wasn't a big issue last season. There's been some good individual performances and efforts, but overall it's been a unit that has been very underwhelming and disappointing. They simply have to stop beating themselves.

The Real Drew Brees. It hasn't been a pretty start for Brees, and frustration is growing. Again, this is a team that misses Michael Thomas. The chemistry and timing hasn't been there for Brees and some of his receivers, and while the checkdowns to Alvin Kamara have been working, it's not what you want to see on every pass play. Perhaps it's being cautious with the football and not wanting to force it, but Brees is better than what he's put out there. Hopefully, this is the week he puts it back together.

Red October. The Saints are putting another streak on the line Sunday, as they enter the month of October winners of 12 consecutive games. The last time New Orleans lost was Week 7 of 2016 (10/23/16) against the Chiefs. Overall, Sean Payton's squad is 38-13 in October, and the Saints could use some of that momentum.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Disturbing Questions the Saints Failed to Answer

A second straight loss should send the New Orleans Saints back to the drawing board and start questioning the "Man in the Mirror."

Bob Rose

by

Bduhon

Film Study: Saints Touchdowns in Week 3

Breaking down the Saints trio of touchdowns against the Packers Sunday night.

BtBoylan

Will the Saints Continue their October Dominance Under Sean Payton

Wake me up when September ends. They may have had a sluggish start to the 2020 season, but New Orleans has historically dominated the month of October.

Bob Rose

Saints have to stop beating themselves, right the ship quickly

The Saints are facing some unfamiliar territory for the first time in a few seasons, and they have to get a hold on their season really quickly.

John Hendrix

by

Dr.C

Week 3: Packers at Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints GameDay live blog and thread by the Saints News Network.

BtBoylan

by

KTMOZE

Saints Pregame Report - Packers vs. Saints (Live Stream)

Saints News Network's Pregame Report streaming live with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan.

Kyle T. Mosley

3 Takeaways From Saints Loss to the Packers

3 initial takeaways following the Saints Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

By the Numbers: Packers vs. Saints in Week 3

A look inside the numbers from the Saints Week 3 loss to the Packers.

BtBoylan

Saints need the Bold and Aggressive Sean Payton versus the Packers

Sean Payton has yet to be "Sean Payton" this season. The intelligent, aggressive, and bold play-caller has become reactive, passive, and conservative for most of the first two games of 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SamL

Kamara breaks 5 tackles on an Amazing Touchdown

Kamara breaks 5 tackles on an Amazing Touchdown

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose