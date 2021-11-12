Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    BLEAV in Saints: Falcons Comeback Comes Up Short

    The latest episode of BLEAV in Saints talks about the Falcons loss and previews the game against the Titans.
    Author:

    The Saints are in an interesting spot after losing to the Falcons, and trying to figure out the real team is somewhat a mystery. Terrance Copper and I break it all down and preview the road game against the Titans in the latest BLEAV in Saints episode.

    In This Episode...

    • Fixing receiver issues, what goes into separation.
    • Takeaways from Trevor Siemian's first outing.
    • How important this game is against the Titans, and how Sean Payton approaches it.
    • Possibly leaning on Mark Ingram with Alvin Kamara out.
    • How the Saints can come out victorious.

    Read More

    Additionally, you can find the direct link to our show here. We can also be found on Apple and Spotify. Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!

    Read More Saints News

    f9a7e19d70801c283f42060b2b9d89464bd084e0ce3ca06d3569b3c216a8f52f7b421487583c8cf04a01eb0fec4b38a0bf7d0596a28055567774a2191aac857b
    Editorial / Opinion

    Podcast: BLEAV in Saints Talks Bucs Win, Falcons Preview

    32 seconds ago
    First Look Template (5)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints vs. Titans: First Look at Week 10's Matchup

    1 hour ago
    Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
    Editorial / Opinion

    After All, The Saints Really 'Didn't Have the Juice' to Land OBJ

    13 hours ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (20)
    News

    Week 10: Saints Thursday Injury Report

    14 hours ago
    Saints defensive end Payton Turner
    News

    Saints Send Payton Turner to IR, Activate Nick Vannett

    15 hours ago
    Saints Miss Out on OBJ
    News

    Saints Lose Out On Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes

    15 hours ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (23)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 10: Saints Pass Defense vs. Titans Passing Attack

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16998601_168388561_lowres
    News

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Taking Time on Decision

    Nov 10, 2021