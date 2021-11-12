Podcast: BLEAV in Saints Talks Bucs Win, Falcons Preview

The latest episode of BLEAV in Saints talks about the Falcons loss and previews the game against the Titans.

The Saints are in an interesting spot after losing to the Falcons, and trying to figure out the real team is somewhat a mystery. Terrance Copper and I break it all down and preview the road game against the Titans in the latest BLEAV in Saints episode.

In This Episode...

Fixing receiver issues, what goes into separation.

Takeaways from Trevor Siemian's first outing.

How important this game is against the Titans, and how Sean Payton approaches it.

Possibly leaning on Mark Ingram with Alvin Kamara out.

How the Saints can come out victorious.

