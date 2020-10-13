The Saints have to be better, but getting ugly wins still count for something

There's a lot that the New Orleans Saints have to figure out over the next couple of weeks before they host the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 25, but for now, we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief. It's hard to imagine how Tuesday would be had the Saints lost to the Chargers, but they didn't. This NFL season has been anything but normal, and adaptation has been the key word for many.

The Saints did something against the Chargers that they had not done in 11 years, and that's come back from a 17-point deficit to get a win. The last time it happened was the Super Bowl season, more specifically the infamous come-from-behind win against the Dolphins in Week 7 of 2009. New Orleans has now overcome deficits in back-to-back weeks, but arguably faced a tougher one against the Chargers at 20-3. Drew Brees is now 2-48 in those situations, and the team moved to 3-71 facing that deficit. They've also won 14 straight in the month of October, and Sean Payton is now 40-13 in it.

The team has plenty to clean up, specifically in the secondary, but somehow lead the NFC South at 3-2. However, the Bucs and Panthers are also right there in the mix, which is going to make every game going forward more important than the previous one. This is a team that could easily be 4-1 or 5-0 if you factored in some crazy things that's transpired this season, but in the same breath, they could also be 1-4 with the way things have unfolded. Regardless, this is where we're at going into a bye week.

There's been tons of bright spots for this team, but individual performances are essentially meaningless for the Saints when it doesn't translate to wins. New Orleans has their work cut out for them, and the hope is they fix the main issues that have been plaguing them all season. They have to be better, and getting these 'ugly' wins do matter. Based on the talent and tenure, it shouldn't be this hard for this type of team, but it has been challenging through the first quarter of the year.

New Orleans has yet to find their groove this season, and we know what that's like. It's when all three phases are firing on all cylinders, executing nearly flawless with whatever comes their way. Clearly, this type of play isn't what a legitimate Super Bowl contender exhibits. In fact, it's probably the type that will lead to another disappointing first round playoff exit. Still, the Saints seem to be finding their identity for the 2020 season, and being able to get wins the way they did over the past two games count for something.

After the bye week, we're all expecting to see the real Saints team for the rest of the season. Let's hope it's the one we know how threatening and capable it can be.