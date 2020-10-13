SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

The Saints have to be better, but getting ugly wins still count for something

John Hendrix

There's a lot that the New Orleans Saints have to figure out over the next couple of weeks before they host the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 25, but for now, we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief. It's hard to imagine how Tuesday would be had the Saints lost to the Chargers, but they didn't. This NFL season has been anything but normal, and adaptation has been the key word for many.

The Saints did something against the Chargers that they had not done in 11 years, and that's come back from a 17-point deficit to get a win. The last time it happened was the Super Bowl season, more specifically the infamous come-from-behind win against the Dolphins in Week 7 of 2009. New Orleans has now overcome deficits in back-to-back weeks, but arguably faced a tougher one against the Chargers at 20-3. Drew Brees is now 2-48 in those situations, and the team moved to 3-71 facing that deficit. They've also won 14 straight in the month of October, and Sean Payton is now 40-13 in it.

The team has plenty to clean up, specifically in the secondary, but somehow lead the NFC South at 3-2. However, the Bucs and Panthers are also right there in the mix, which is going to make every game going forward more important than the previous one. This is a team that could easily be 4-1 or 5-0 if you factored in some crazy things that's transpired this season, but in the same breath, they could also be 1-4 with the way things have unfolded. Regardless, this is where we're at going into a bye week.

There's been tons of bright spots for this team, but individual performances are essentially meaningless for the Saints when it doesn't translate to wins. New Orleans has their work cut out for them, and the hope is they fix the main issues that have been plaguing them all season. They have to be better, and getting these 'ugly' wins do matter. Based on the talent and tenure, it shouldn't be this hard for this type of team, but it has been challenging through the first quarter of the year.

New Orleans has yet to find their groove this season, and we know what that's like. It's when all three phases are firing on all cylinders, executing nearly flawless with whatever comes their way. Clearly, this type of play isn't what a legitimate Super Bowl contender exhibits. In fact, it's probably the type that will lead to another disappointing first round playoff exit. Still, the Saints seem to be finding their identity for the 2020 season, and being able to get wins the way they did over the past two games count for something. 

After the bye week, we're all expecting to see the real Saints team for the rest of the season. Let's hope it's the one we know how threatening and capable it can be.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers vs Saints GameDay Blog

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

BtBoylan

by

Fresder

New Orleans Saints Offense: 2009 vs. 2020

A comparison of the New Orleans Saints 2009 Super Bowl Championship offense to the current 2020 unit.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Dan y

Saints vs. Chargers: Matchups to Watch

Which positions will be the determining factors when New Orleans takes on the Chargers on Monday Night Football?

Bob Rose

by

marcoguizar

Saints vs. Chargers Series History

Memo to the Chargers franchise: New Orleans would like to thank you for bringing a Brees of success to the Saints organization.

Bob Rose

by

marcoguizar

Chargers vs. Saints: Pregame Report

The Saints look to go into their bye week on a high note, and Drew Brees looks to continue his success against his former team.

John Hendrix

by

marcoguizar

Kamara: Saints won a "Dirty, Dirty, Dirty Game"

Saints running back Alvin Kamara shared a few thoughts with media after the team's 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Chargers in Week 5

The Saints News Network Krewe provides their keys to victory in Week 5 against the Chargers.

BtBoylan

by

marcoguizar

Herbert vs. Brees: Gunslingers Duel in the Dome

NFL games like the Saints vs. Chargers are not an oddity. What's rare about this one is Brees may face his old club and nemesis, with a new foe leading the charge, rookie Justin Herbert.

Kyle T. Mosley

Week 5: Saints Inactives

The New Orleans Saints Inactives for Week 5 against the Chargers.

John Hendrix

Saints rally from 20-3 deficit, force overtime, somehow pull out win

Saints overcome a 20-3 deficit, end up pulling out a crazy win against the Chargers.

John Hendrix