The NFL Playoff race intensifies, as we have just two weeks left in the regular season. It's crazy to think that we're already at this point, as football has just zoomed by this year. A lot has already been decided as to who will represent each conference, but the positioning is fluid. The New Orleans Saints remain as the No. 3 seed heading into this important weekend of play.

Here's a glimpse at the latest NFC Playoff picture.

If the NFC Playoffs started today

Seahawks (11-3) Packers (11-3) Saints (11-3) Cowboys (7-7) 49ers (11-3) Vikings (9-4)

In the Hunt

Rams (8-6)

Eagles (7-7)

Eliminated

Bears (7-7)

Buccaneers (7-7)

Falcons (5-9)

Panthers (5-9)

Cardinals (4-9-1)

Lions (3-10-1)

Giants (3-11)

Redskins (3-11)

The worst the Saints can finish as is the No. 3 seed, which would mean they'd host at least one playoff game on Wild Card weekend.

Matchups to watch

The Rams take on the 49ers on Saturday night, while the Seahawks host the lowly Cardinals on Sunday. It may not directly affect the Saints, but the Cowboys and Eagles square off in a battle for the NFC East on Sunday afternoon to help clear some things up. Lastly, the Packers and Vikings square off on Monday Night Football in Minnesota.

How the Saints can get one of the top seeds

While the focus for the Saints will be taking care of their own business this weekend, the rooting interests will be for the Rams and Vikings. Should the Packers lose, it will open the door for the Saints to move up to the top spot (assuming the Seahawks win). If the Packers win and the Seahawks lose, then that will open the door for the 49ers to retake the top spot in the NFC. If the Seahawks and Packers both win, then there would be no movement for the Saints.