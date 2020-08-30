SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Could Saints offensive line changes point to Kamara staying in New Orleans?

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints offensive line changes could point to New Orleans extending the contract of their three-time Pro Bowl running back, Alvin Kamara.

Article written by Andrew Gullotta, Saints News Network's Intern and Host of the Who Dat Discussion.

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara gets a first down versus the Atlanta Falcons
Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates after he ran for a first down in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans shocked the football world by drafting C/G Cesar Ruiz with the 24th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Saints elected to inject youth into the offensive line by adding Ruiz, who will replace veteran guard Larry Warford.

Warford looked like a mainstay on the offensive line after making three straight Pro Bowls in the black and gold. However, the move to replace Warford followed a recent trend to acquire more athletic lineman. In New Orleans, they needed someone who could consistently block on screen passes and zone running schemes. In addition to the rookie Ruiz, New Orleans re-signed left guard Andrus Peat to a hefty contract and selected center, Erik McCoy, in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints Running Back
Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead (31) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

These moves to become younger and faster on the offensive line must have one particular Saints star grin from ear to ear, RB Alvin Kamara.

The 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year specializes in zone running concepts and the screen game. Kamara is a perfect fit for the Saints' offensive line blocking philosophy. His impeccable vision and lateral agility make him one of the league's best running backs in these areas.

Over the past two seasons, the Saints were not consistently successful at screen plays because of the offensive line's lack of speed and agility. The average 40-yard dash time from the two guards and center (LG Andrus Peat, C Max Unger, and RG Larry Warford) in 2018 was 5.34. Going into 2020, the average 40-yard dash time of the starting interior offensive line (LG Andrus Peat, C Cesar Ruiz, and RG Eric McCoy) is 5.05 seconds. The difference will give the Saints the time needed to set up successful screen plays this season consistently.

Alvin Kamara
Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The 2017 Saints racked up 239 more yards after the catch than the average in the 2018-2019 seasons. New Orleans threw more yards through the air in both 2019 and 2018 compared to the 2017 offense. These stats convey that the Saints screen game was less productive in the past two years, as yards after catch directly correlate to the productivity of the screen game. 

With the Saints making changes to align with Kamara’s running style, it’s easy to forecast that the three-time Pro Bowler will be wearing the black and gold for a long time, even though he is entering a contract year.

As franchise quarterback Drew Brees’ career is waning, the Saints will need to find another focus of the future offense. These moves on the offensive line to become more mobile show that Kamara will be a big part of transitioning to life after Brees.

Credits:  Video Clip

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Bold Predictions for the Saints 2020 Season

Saints News Network shares three bold predictions ahead of the New Orleans Saints 2020 Season.

BtBoylan

Saints & Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tests positive for coronavirus

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, 73, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dr.C

by

Agull34

Saints Defensive Players with the Most to Prove in 2020

New Orleans has built a potentially dominant defense, but the entire unit must come up bigger in crucial games. Here are four Saints defensive players who will be under the hottest spotlight this season.

Bob Rose

Saints Add Defensive Line Depth

New Orleans adds DE Anthony Lanier after losing Jalen Dalton to injury.

Bob Rose

The Superdome is ready for Saints Scrimmage

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is ready for the New Orleans Saints to hold their scrimmage game on Saturday.

Dr.C

Saints Defense: Thumbs up and down at Saints Camp

Here are some of the most noteworthy performers from an impressive New Orleans defense in the early portion of training camp.

Bob Rose

by

SamL

Saints Offensive Players with the Most to Prove in 2020

The New Orleans offense should again be among the league's best but looks to rebound from recent postseason letdowns.

Bob Rose

What the Saints did and said about Jacob Blake

Here's what the Saints did and said on Thursday in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

John Hendrix

Michael Thomas considered the NFL's best route runner

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is considered the NFL's best route runner in 2019 according to Next Gen's Stats.

BtBoylan

Saints to Sign CFL Standout LB McManis

The Saints add LB depth signing Calgary Stampedes LB Wytnon McManis who opted-out of his CFL contract this summer.

BtBoylan