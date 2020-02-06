The New Orleans Saints had one of the deepest and most talented defensive lines in the NFL during the 2019 season. That depth helped them withstand some injuries at the position, while the talent caused disruption for opposing offenses.

The Saints have several positions that they must address this offseason, whether in the draft or free agency. Today we have a look at one of the team’s deeper spots and how New Orleans may prioritize the position.

DEFENSIVE ENDS

Free Agents: Noah Spence

Under Contract: Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Trey Hendrickson, Mario Edwards (DE/DT), Carl Granderson

The Saints sacked opposing quarterbacks 51 times in 2019, 30 of them from the edge spot. Veteran Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan accounted for 15.5 of those takedowns, a career high. Jordan earned his third straight Pro Bowl bid and fourth such honor in the last five years. The 30-Yr old end was the model of consistency, recording a sack in 11 games. He registered 49 pressures and 25 quarterback hits while also defending the run as well as any edge defender in the league.

Sep 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) blocks against New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Marcus Davenport made good strides in his second season. The 14th overall pick of the 2018 draft recorded 6 sacks, forced 3 fumbles, and racked up 26 quarterback pressures this past season. The 23-Yr old Davenport struggled with consistency and had his year ended by a foot injury after 13 games.

It was the second straight season that Davenport has been plagued by foot issues, raising some question about his durability. When in the lineup, the 6’6 265-Lb end combines outstanding athleticism and strength to make a formidable edge duo with Jordan.

Third year end Trey Hendrickson provided outstanding depth along the outside for the Saints defense in 2019. The 6’4 270-Lb Hendrickson notched 4.5 sacks and 17 pressures in his 3rd season, while also being a solid run defender.

Five-year veteran Mario Edwards Jr. provided versatile depth at both end and tackle in his first year with the Saints, recording 3 sacks and adding talented experience. Undrafted rookie Carl Granderson earned more playing time down the stretch and has impressed coaches with his disruptive potential.

Sep 22, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Given the depth and talent at the position, another edge presence would not seem to be high on the Saints list of top offseason priorities. That makes it unlikely that New Orleans would look to spend top dollar on the edge spot in free agency.

If an elite pass rusher would be available at the Saints 24th selection in the 1st round, for example, A.J. Epenesa of Iowa, Josh Uche of Michigan, Yetur Gross-Matos of Penn State, or Jonathan Greenard of Florida, the temptation might be too great for the Saints to pass on drafting.