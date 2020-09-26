The Green Bay Packers (2-0) travel to Louisiana to battle the New Orleans Saints (1-1) on Sunday Night Football. Drew Brees and the Saints offense has been sub-par in the early portions of 2020 but will need a jolt of energy against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers #1 rated offense in the NFL. Here are three things to watch in a crucial NFC clash.

Can Drew Brees Return to his Old Ways?

Drew Brees passed for 312 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. Credit: Kirby Lee | 2020 Sep 21

Drew Brees and the Saints have not been the potent offense that fans from across the NFL are accustomed to seeing through the first two weeks of the season. The timing between the wide receivers and Brees has been "off" by a tick or two. Still, Brees is confident that the Saints will return to form sooner than later.

I mean, there’s so many things that go into the precision of the passing game and I think we have always been one of the best teams in the league, probably in history, at the precision of the passing game. And I think that we are on our way to being back there again very soon. Drew Brees, Mid-Week Press Conference

The Saints may find themselves in a shootout inside the Superdome on Sunday. It is rare to see back-to-back poor games for the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, but a classic Brees performance could be on the horizon. Brees has historically been excellent in prime-time inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and with a lot of noise from the media and fans, Sunday night is a prime opportunity for him to quiet the noise.

Can Malcolm Jenkins Bounce Back From a Rough Monday Night?

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After his sack of Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr in the 1st quarter of Monday Night’s game, safety Malcolm Jenkins’ outing was one he hopes he can quickly forget. Along with the rest of the Saints Defense, the two-time Super Bowl champion struggled immensely to cover Las Vegas' tight end, Darren Waller.

Jenkins re-signed with the Saints over the summer to bring veteran leadership to a young, up and coming secondary. The Ohio St. product has proven the ability to play both at nickel cornerback and safety in the NFL. His experience at multiple positions and his battle-tested resume makes for a substantial addition to New Orleans. Poor performances are bound to happen, but it is all about the response, and Jenkins is bound to bounce back strong.

Will Kamara Continue to Find the End-Zone?

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He’s Back!!! Easily the Saints best player through the first two weeks of the season has been running back Alvin Kamara. The three-time Pro-Bowl selection has scored 2 TDS in four consecutive games, dating back from last season. In 2019, the fluid and powerful rusher finished with five rushing TDs and one receiving TD.

Kamara has accounted for nearly half of the Saints offense’s points in 2020. As the offense struggles, the Saints may rely on him more this Sunday against the Packers. After a 174 yard performance in Week 2, the 2017 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year looks to be back in peak form. Can AK continue to sniff out and find the end zone Sunday night?

I’d put my money on it.

